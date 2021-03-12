Global Dan Releases Pop Punk Heartbreak Anthem 'Had Me At Goodbye'

Buzzing Maryland MC / vocalist Global Dan delivers a catchy mix of pop punk melodies and sad boy bars on his Dim Mak single "Had Me At Goodbye," produced by Blink 182's Travis Barker and Goldfinger's John Feldmann.

As the lead single to his forthcoming Dim Mak EP (executive produced by Steve Aoki), the young artist finds an emotional middle ground on his new pop punk heartbreak earworm. Contrasting somber, yet witty and sarcastic lyrics with an upbeat production, Global Dan creates a quintessential breakup song for the COVID era.

"When people hear this song I want them to feel happy about being sad, I want them to overcome any heartbreak they're going through, I want them to know their self worth and never settle for less than what you know you deserve," states Global Dan.

Hailing from Silver Spring, Maryland, Global Dan is fastly making his mark on the world. Counting millions of streams to his name, the rapper and songwriter first broke out through his 2017 viral single "Off-White." The song eventually attracted the attention of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's artistic director and Off-White founder, who went on to personally design the cover art for the single's subsequent remix featuring Rich The Kid and MadeinTYO. Global Dan has since gone on to collaborate with G-Eazy ("W.A.N.T.S"), AzN ("Dark Out") and Lil Skies ("Moving On").

In 2020, Global Dan officially entered the Dim Mak family, working alongside Steve Aoki on "Halfway Dead (feat. Travis Barker)," a unique fusion of pop punk, hip hop and electronic music. In celebration of the collaboration, Dan signed on as direct support on Aoki's Neon Future IV tour. The synergy continues this year as Global Dan releases "Had Me At Goodbye," the first single from his forthcoming Dim Mak EP.

Listen to "Had me at goodbye" here: