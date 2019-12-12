Geneses Releases New Single 'Desire'

Geneses has released "Desire," a new single off her upcoming EP "Era II." Listen below!

Geneses is a 24-year-old independent singer/songwriter from New York City. Growing up, she was interested in musical theatre, which is where she got her start in singing.

While attending Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Geneses started uploading covers of popular R&B songs to both her YouTube channel and Instagram. The videos brought in thousands of views and listens.

Geneses' debut EP, "Imprints," was released earlier in 2019. The album covers five original tracks: "Sidelines," "All That Talk," "Chemistry (Interlude)," "Better," and "Ego." Over the past year, her music has brought in over 25 thousand streams on Spotify, with over 16 thousand listeners in 70 countries.

Since the release of "Imprints," Geneses has performed live several times, most recently at the popular Manhattan venue SOBs. She will be performing at DROM NYC on December 17th - get tickets here.

The new EP, "Era II," will be available in 2020.

Listen to "Desire" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories