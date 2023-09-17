Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Trio to Perform as Part of Spectrum's Amplified Ambitions Series

Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Trio will perform as part of Spectrum's Amplified Ambitions Series on October 6th, 2023 at 7 PM at Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition Gallery, 481 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY

Spectrum's Amplified Ambitions Series performers include Gordon Beeferman's Organ trio, Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Trio, and A Parallax View.

This kicks off a new series at Spectrum, where traditionally amplified instruments (e.g., electric guitar, electric organ, synthesizer) feature prominently. Performances can vary widely, from psychedelic / progressive rock-influenced sets to forms and formats perhaps never seen before (we encourage that). The principal requirements (as one might infer) are that the music should involve amplified instruments (for at least part of each set) and be unmistakably ambitious.

Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Trio, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Adam Holzman - moog bass, David Cossin - drums takes the stage of the new music club Spectrum as part of their Amplified Ambitions Aeries in a program of eclectic trio compositions. Joining the trio in this performance are poets Erik T. Johnson and Robert C. Ford. The event will feature Gene Pritsker's and Adam Holzman's compostions for the trio instrumentation combined with modern poetry.

Composer Gene Pritsker has written over nine hundred compositions, including chamber operas, orchestral and chamber works, electro-acoustic music and songs for hip-hop and rock ensembles. His compositions employ an eclectic spectrum of styles, that are influenced by his studies of various musical cultures.

He is the founder and leader of Sound Liberation, an eclectic hip hop-chamber-jazz-rock-etc. ensemble. He also Co-Directs Composers Concordance. Gene's music is performed all over the world at internationally recognized festivals and by highly respected ensembles and performers.

He co-founded the Grammy-nominated Absolute Ensemble with Kristjan Jarvi and has been a composer in residence and guitarist since its creation in 1993. He worked closely with jazz fusion legend Joe Zawinul and has orchestrated major Hollywood movies, including 'Cloud Atlas', for which he wrote additional music and composed his ''Cloud Atlas Symphony'. He is also the lead orchestrator for such TV series as Babylon Berlin, Jett, Netflix's Sense8 and Messiah. Gene is the lead orchestrator and has additional music in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections.

"My music is extremely eclectic, for me music has no bounds - I view the world of music as one big genre. My motto for my art is ending the segregation of sound vibration."

Gene is also a guitarist/rapper/Di.J./ and producer he incorporates each of these musical attributes to create music that is "not designed for easy listening or to melt into the background. It is insistent. It demands attention and curiosity." - New York Newsday. "Mischief-maker and cultural blender-in-chief, Pritsker is a serious artist, yet much of his work is witty and irreverent." Anyone can draw a mustache on the Mona Lisa, but few musicians draw it as artistically and creatively as Gene Pritsker." - Raymond Tuttle, Fanfare Magazine.

Keyboard player Adam Holzman was a member of the Miles Davis Band from 1985 to 1989. He performed with the trumpet legend in more than 200 concerts worldwide. He can be heard on the albums Tutu, Live Around the World, Rubber Band and The Complete Montreux box set (all on Warner Bros.). In 1988 he became Miles's musical director. For his session and live performances, Adam was praised by the New York Times for his "innovative keyboard work," and by Keyboard magazine as "one of the most promising synth soloists."

Adam has also toured and recorded extensively with Grover Washington, Jr., Chaka Khan, Steps Ahead, Wallace Roney, Wayne Shorter, Michel Petrucciani and many others.

Adam currently tours and records with British rocker Steven Wilson. Adam is featured on Steven's acclaimed albums The Raven That Refused To Sing, Hand.Cannot.Erase, 4 1/2, To The Bone and The Future Bites, as well as appearing in the full-length concert videos Get All You Deserve and Home Invasion: Live at Royal Albert Hall.

Adam has released 11 albums as both a solo artist and with his band, Adam Holzman & Brave New World. His most recent studio album of hard-edged jazz-rock is titled Truth Decay. The album features many guest artists, including appearances by members of the Steven Wilson band and Adam's longtime New York-based group, Brave New World. A follow up live album, The Last Gig, was released in 2021.

Adam also has a new project with Nick Beggs and Craig Blundell called 'Trifecta.' Their first album Fragments was released on Kscope to great critical acclaim. A follow-up titled The New Normal is coming soon.

Adam has been nominated for 'best electric jazz keyboard player' several times by Keyboard Magazine. In 2007 he was awarded by the Jazz Journalists Association for his work co-producing the Miles Davis box set The Cellar Door Sessions (Sony). Adam is now getting attention in the rock world, placing high in the 'Best Keyboard Player' category in Classic Rock/Prog Magazine polls for the past 10 years.

David Cossin is a specialist in new and experimental music who has worked across a broad spectrum of musical and artistic forms to incorporate new media with percussion. He has recorded and performed internationally with composers and ensembles including Bang on a Can All-Stars, Steve Reich and Musicians, Philip Glass, Yo-Yo Ma, Meredith Monk, Tan Dun, Cecil Taylor, Talujon Percussion Quartet, and the trio Real Quiet. Numerous theater projects include collaborations with Blue Man Group, Mabou Mines, and director Peter Sellars.

Cossin was featured as the percussion soloist in Tan Dun's Grammy and Oscar-winning score to Ang Lee's film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. He joined Sting for the world tour Symphonicities and has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, São Paulo State Symphony, Sydney Symphony, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

His ventures into other art forms include sonic installations, which have been presented in New York, Italy, and Germany. He is an active composer and has also invented several new instruments that expand the limits of traditional percussion. David Cossin is the curator for the Sound Res Festival, an experimental music festival in southern Italy, and he also teaches percussion at Queens College in New York City.