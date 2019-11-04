Gene Moore Releases Live 'Nashville Sessions' EP

Motown Gospel recording artist Gene Moore releases Nashville Sessions - a collection of live performances of songs from Gene's sophomore album, Tunnel Vision, recently captured before an intimate audience in Nashville, TN. With it, Moore also releases the live performance video for the passionate gospel track, "Ask for Rain."

"I don't consider the Nashville sessions as another project. It's just a more intimate extension of what you hear on Tunnel Vision," said Gene.

In addition to the Jason Nelson-penned "Ask For Rain," Nashville Sessions features the up-tempo radio single "Won't Be Moved," written by Billboard-charting soul singer/songwriter BJ the Chicago Kid, the pop-influenced "Love Like You," and the worshipful "Always Jesus," written by Matt Redman, Jonas Myrin, Bernie Herms and Danny Gokey.

Gene Moore continues to astound audiences and inspire listeners with his unparalleled vocal ability, smooth tone and compelling messages. Recently nominated as Best New Artist at the Stellar Awards of Gospel Music, Moore just wrapped features on two national tours-India.Arie's Worthy tour and the Just B(e) tour with labelmate Brian Courtney Wilson.

Motown Gospel is one of the most prominent gospel music companies in the world, boasting over two decades of chart-topping and award-winning artists, albums and songs. A division of Capitol CMG/Universal Music Group, the world's leading Christian music company and market leader in recorded music, distribution, and music publishing, Motown Gospel's artist roster has included Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Tye Tribbett, Brian Courtney Wilson, Kierra Sheard, The Clark Sisters and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories