Gazel Releases Dreamy Visual for 'Walk On Land'

Gazel has shared the video for her new single, 'Walk On Land', the latest track to be taken from the artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer's genre-blending debut album Gazel's Book Of Souls, out on October 4th.



Bewitching and enthralling, the video summons the ritualistic nature of dance, seeing Gazel, and an all-female cast, flow effortlessly through surreal visions of natural beauty, summoning elemental spirits and evoking undertones of mystic significance, accompanied by the track's possessing steel drums and intoxicating melodies.



"We shot the video in Bristol with Conner Foley and Alex Millichamp, with choreography by Hannah Millchamp," says Gazel. "It was great fun to make a video for such a colourful, summery song, and to create choreography for my lyrics. The track is a celebration of the interconnectedness of man and the natural world, so shooting outside in such a beautiful setting seemed a perfect way to express that in the video."



'Walk On Land' is the fifth single to be taken from her enthralling debut album, Gazel's Book Of Souls, following the captivating 'Rain Is Coming', 'Mina's Hymn', 'Pointing At The Moon' and the ethereal 'You're Not Funny'. The album will be released on October 4th.



"When writing 'Gazel's Book of Souls' I knew I wanted to create a mythological structure of the unconscious mind - like an imaginary psychic map," says Gazel. "I wanted a theme for each song, each representing a different aspect of the human psychic tendency - grief, growth, technology, symbolism, problems of identity and belief in the mind's fabrications. 'Gazel's Book of Souls' is music that explores dreams, consciousness and the great mystery of the human mind."



The album follows the myth-like story of a young girl who seeks to find the cause of a mysterious fire which destroyed her village, and in the process encounters a variety of 'souls' who dwell in her town's collective unconscious, each of which is represented by a different track on the album. Influenced by Jungian archetypes, mystical philosophy and the folk music of her Middle-Eastern roots, the album is an eclectic and captivating blend of subtle electronica, folk and pop.



Following its release, Gazel will be taking her immersive and captivating live performance blending sonic, visual and spoken word elements on a run of headline shows, with dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Brighton and London.



Gazel has previously performed sold-out shows at venues including the Borderline, The Waiting Room, Birthdays and St Pancras Old Church, and appeared at this year's Sound City. She has also received extensive radio support from the likes of Huw Stephens at Radio 1 and Tom Robinson at 6Music, as well as recently performing a session for talkRADIO.





TOUR DATES

10/10 - The Eagle Inn, Manchester

13/10 - The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

19/10 - Sound Basement, Liverpool

20/10 - The Brunswick, Brighton

04/11 - St Pancras Old Church, London





