Garbage Unveil New Video 'The Creeps'

Garbage share their new video for standout track "The Creeps," created by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor, watch/share HERE. Their seventh studio album No Gods No Masters is out now via Stunvolume/Infectious Music; stream/save HERE and see the band perform their most recent single "Wolves" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" HERE. "This is a record I was supposed to make," says frontwoman Shirley Manson. "Lord only knows what the fans will think, but for me, personally, it's immensely satisfying."

No Gods No Masters, praised in The New York Times as "a thrumming mix of goth and orchestral pop," is the band's most overtly political and socially-charged album to date. Today's release follows debut single "The Men Who Rule the World" (listen HERE), the title track "No Gods No Masters" (listen HERE) and most recently "Wolves" (listen HERE).

A deluxe version of the album featuring covers of classic tracks by David Bowie, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen along with rare Garbage originals is also out now on streaming and download platforms as well as CD. The deluxe version also features new voices, with appearances from Screaming Females, Brody Dalle, Brian Aubert, John Doe and Exene Cervenka.

Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, Garbage has blazed a unique sonic trail, garnering critical acclaim and amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold.

"A landscape where Japanese Breakfast, Wolf Alice, and Olivia Rodrigo can release albums whose stars revel in their oversized emotions establishes Garbage as an act with lineage instead of mere plunderers of history. The young 'uns gotta top this though: I gotta bend, or we will fall/Myreality's a metaphor," Manson shouts over the clattering din of "The Creeps." Gauntlet thrown."

Photo Credit: Maria Jose Govea