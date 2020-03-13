Gabrielle Aplin Shares New Piano Version of 'Strange'

Gabrielle Aplin has released a piano version of her new single 'Strange', which beautifully showcases her dexterity as a songwriter and performer.

Listen below!



The original version of 'Strange' is a funk-filled pop song about embracing change and pursuing happiness, co-written with Maverick Sabre and produced by Lostboy. It is taken from the critically acclaimed new album Dear Happyout now via AWAL and her own label Never Fade Records.



Regarding the single Gabrielle says, "'Strange' is about letting go of your usual. Your routine, facing fears or taking risks to better your happiness. For me making changes outside of my usual to make myself happier feels like growing pains, and this is all about turning that pain into excitement."



The album Dear Happy was released in January to swathes of critical praise, and the record was featured as Radio 2's 'Album Of The Week', while the singles have also been getting great Radio 1 support. Dear Happy has clocked up over 114 million streams.





