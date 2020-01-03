Gabrielle Aplin & Nina Nesbitt Share New Single 'Miss You 2'

Gabrielle Aplin and Nina Nesbitt have collaborated to release a brand new version of Gabrielle's 2016 hit single 'Miss You'. The new song 'Miss You 2' is the coming together of two of the UK's most distinct women in music, showcasing their beautiful voices among the lush hypnotic electronics of the reworked song.

Listen below!



The pair are long-term friends and a collaboration is something that both fans and the artists have wanted for years.



Regarding the single Gabrielle Aplin says, "I'm so happy to have Nina on 'Miss You 2'. I've known her for a long time, we came through as artists around the same time. We have been on both sides of an ever-changing industry and both decided to independently take control of our careers and success. The initial release of 'Miss You' feels like the start of that for me, and I'm thrilled that Nina has added her voice to a new version of one of my favourite songs of mine."



Nina Nesbitt also says, "I'm so excited to be featuring on Gabrielle's new version of 'Miss You 2'. We have known each other for a long time and one of my first ever gigs was supporting her at a show in 2011. I've always been a big fan of her work and I'm so happy we've finally had the chance to collaborate."



The original 'Miss You' was a viral hit online, attracting over 1 million Instagram edits and Tik Tok videos. Taylor Swift also added the song to her playlist Songs Taylor Loves.



It was the title track of Gabrielle Aplin's hit EP, which was released to great acclaim and has since gone on to receive over 80 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music.



'Miss You 2' is Gabrielle Aplin's latest collaboration following the hit single 'Losing Me' with JP Cooper last year, taken from Gabrielle's forthcoming third album Dear Happy. Dear Happy is released on January 17th via AWAL and her own label Never Fade Records.



The new album is an uplifting pop record that chronicles Gabrielle's life, and the experiences and cultures she has been inspired by whilst touring and travelling the world over the past couple of years. The album also features the previously released songs 'Like You Say You Do', 'Kintsugi', 'Nothing Really Matters' and 'My Mistake'.



Gabrielle Aplin will be touring in support of Dear Happy, which runs throughout the UK and Ireland in March. Tickets are on sale now and available from http://www.gabrielleaplin.co.uk/live/

GABRIELLE APLIN MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's

5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

6th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

9th - Belfast, Limelight

10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

12th - Leeds, Stylus

13th - Cardiff, Y Plas

14th - Nottingham, Rock City

16th - Brighton, Concorde 2

17th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire

18th - Bristol, SWX





