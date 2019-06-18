Gabrielle, Alexandra Savior Drops New Single; West Coast Tour Starts This Week

Alexandra Savior has signed with Danger Mouse's 30th Century Records and has shared a brand new single "Crying All The Time" on Forbes, her first new music since 2017's "Belladonna of Sadness".

Produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby), The Archer develops to dramatic effect Savior's magnetic performance and songwriting. Cohen states "It's really a joy to work with someone who's got such a strong sense of melody and also such a strong sense of what she wants stylistically."

When talking about the track Savior (full name, Alexandra Savior McDermott), who hails from Portland, Oregon, says "I wrote "Crying All The Time" on New Year's Day 2018, I had moved back home to Portland after a rough relationship. After being dropped from my previous record label I started attending community college and about two weeks in 30th Century reached out and offered for me to go to NYC and have a new record produced by Sam Cohen. We spent about 3 weeks recording The Archer in his studio in Dumbo, Brooklyn, it felt very natural to work with Sam because he is an incredibly kind man, and incredibly talented musician and producer."

Tour Dates (with Mini Mansions):

06/20 - Chop Suey - Seattle, Washington

06/21 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC.

06/22 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR.

06/24 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA.

06/26 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

06/27 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

06/28 - Terragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You