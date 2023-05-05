GUNNAR to Join MAROON 5 on European / UK Tour This Summer

The wildly popular GUNNAR has amassed over 15M Spotify global streams, 258K TikTok followers, and over 6M views on YouTube.

Southern California's GUNNAR has just announced he'll support Maroon 5 on their upcoming European / UK Tour, which will see him play shows in Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Birmingham this summer. The tour arrives on the heels of GUNNAR's US headline tour and the release of his debut album Best Mistake. Full list of dates below.

The wildly popular GUNNAR released his debut album, Best Mistake (produced by the legendary Brendan O'Brien) this past February and it cemented him as an artist to watch in the rock space.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter hailing from Southern California was just a kid when he discovered his life's purpose: delivering the kind of electrifying live show that leaves the audience enraptured. After getting his start playing guitar on a cherry-red Strat at the young age of seven. He began playing in a garage band and writing songs as a kid and years later set out on his first U.S. Tour, gaining a fast audience and the attention of pop mogul Scooter Braun who began managing him at age 16.

But when Covid hit and touring ground to a halt, the L.A.-based musician found himself questioning his entire identity as an artist. "I got thrown into the pop world as a kid, and none of the music I was making had my own vision in it," says GUNNAR. "For a while I felt completely lost and disconnected from everything I'd done, to the point where I thought of quitting. But finally I realized I had to let go of the past and create a new future, and start making the music that I really love."

Determined to unearth his true artistic voice, GUNNAR spent over a year collaborating with several of his friends from the L.A. music scene, eventually writing nearly 100 songs rooted in his explosive guitar work. When those demos caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning producer Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, Pearl Jam, The Killers), GUNNAR headed into the studio to create his full-length debut, Best Mistake: an intimate yet wildly euphoric selection of songs, fully channeling the free-flowing energy and raw vitality of his live set for the first time ever.

On Tour with Maroon 5

June 15 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

June 16 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July 3 - London, UK - The O2

July 4 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

Photo Credit: The Young Astronauts



