GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP Vinyl LP to Arrive via Hologram Opera

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Rob Kieswetter and Jona Bechtolt of YACHT have announced the release of a vinyl LP soundtrack for the video game BLIPPO+, titled GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP, arriving via Hologram Opera. The special vinyl release will drop on Oct. 16.

You've never played a game like BLIPPO+ before, and you've never heard a video game soundtrack quite like GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP.

Composed by Rob Kieswetter and Jona Bechtolt from the LA-based trio YACHT, the soundtrack collects 71 tracks from the cult classic video game BLIPPO+, reworked and sequenced into a continuous listen for this special release—a TV static-speckled gatefold double LP, out Oct. 16 via Hologram Opera, marking the soundtrack's physical debut.

Taking the form of a cable TV simulator, BLIPPO+ captures the magical feeling of seizing a mysterious signal from outer space and discovering the television programming of an alien culture. Soundtracking the game's pastiche of programs is Rob and Jona's genre-spanning score—synth-heavy, eccentrically electronic, with a skewed sensibility that pays homage to cable access, library music, video art, and the late-night margins of the 80s and 90s underground.

TV obsessives will find plenty to love in GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP: with surreal theme songs, jangly jingles, zippy stings, catchy kitsch, period-accurate menu music and even pop hits from the alien airwaves, this propulsively playful soundtrack will have channel-flippers tingling with nostalgia.

'Planet Blip is an alien planet where art and music are the only currency and 'consciousness particles' form the basis of all media. To capture the spirit of this world, we drew inspiration from all the music we felt best embodied this ethos and ran it through our own utopian blender,' say Bechtolt and Kieswetter.

BLIPPO+ is an award-winning, experimental, live-action video game created by YACHT and Telefantasy Studios, along with developers Noble Robot and Dustin Mierau, and published by Panic Games. It was released for Steam, Playdate and Nintendo Switch in 2025 to widespread critical acclaim and has earned a devoted fandom. A Mac version followed earlier this year, and was nominated for an Apple Design Award.

Upcoming Live Events

11-17-26 Los Angeles, CA - YACHT (DJ Set) + Clip Art @ Zebulon (w/ Hologram Teen)

Tracklist

Side A:

01 Blippo+ Main Theme (Edit)

02 Fried Piper

03 Nerf Latte

04 Gimme a Sec

05 Mighty Ficus

06 Nite Jogger

07 Funky Salad

08 Buffs Only

09 Cowerker

10 Diamond Decaf

11 Nocturnal Transmissions

12 Tantric Computing

13 Squish Tussle

14 It's Nice to Share!

15 Snacks Come Alive

16 Subspace Lunchbox

Side B:

17 Countertop (Underscore)

18 Confetti Cowboys (Underscore)

19 Blippo+ Pee Dee Lobby

20 Sports are Fun!

21 Movie Maniacs

22 Werf's Tavern

23 Look Alive (Extended Version)

24 Rubber Report (Extended Version)

25 Do You Party? (Extended Version)

26 Quizzards (Extended Version)

Side C:

27 Psychic Weather

28 Brain Drain

29 Monochrome Park Loop

30 Planetary Tundra

31 Total Calm

32 Blippo+ System Messages

33 Cathode Confessions

34 Local Access

35 Skywave Diaries

36 CUBIS!

37 The Read-Only Review

38 Blippo+ Tuner Calibration (Edit)

39 Universal Access

40 The Mad Dash

41 Blippo+ System Menu

42 Global Access

43 Welcome to Femtofax

44 Tex-X

45 Recipes for Recluses

46 Trash Type

Side D:

47 Lens on Life (Edit)

48 Video Cola (Extended Version)

49 Squish Tussle (Alt Edit)

50 Jus' Zappin'

51 Zootbox Rock

52 Ooh Blah

53 Jump In It

54 Dear Bendonauts

55 Zeromaniacs

56 Smooth Mousse

57 Computer People

58 Get Bent!

59 Relay Ridge

60 First and Last Contact

61 Enter The Snowglobe

62 Contrast Canyon

63 Match Cut Trail

64 FM Valley View

65 Subroutines

66 Boredome

67 Under The Sea!

68 Ways to Relax! (Edit)

69 Findal's Hymn

70 State of the State (Edit)

71 Blippian Planetary Anthem

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