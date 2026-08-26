GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP Vinyl LP to Arrive via Hologram Opera
The 71-track score for the cult video game blends synth-heavy cable access and library music influences.
Rob Kieswetter and Jona Bechtolt of YACHT have announced the release of a vinyl LP soundtrack for the video game BLIPPO+, titled GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP, arriving via Hologram Opera. The special vinyl release will drop on Oct. 16.
You've never played a game like BLIPPO+ before, and you've never heard a video game soundtrack quite like GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP.
Composed by Rob Kieswetter and Jona Bechtolt from the LA-based trio YACHT, the soundtrack collects 71 tracks from the cult classic video game BLIPPO+, reworked and sequenced into a continuous listen for this special release—a TV static-speckled gatefold double LP, out Oct. 16 via Hologram Opera, marking the soundtrack's physical debut.
Taking the form of a cable TV simulator, BLIPPO+ captures the magical feeling of seizing a mysterious signal from outer space and discovering the television programming of an alien culture. Soundtracking the game's pastiche of programs is Rob and Jona's genre-spanning score—synth-heavy, eccentrically electronic, with a skewed sensibility that pays homage to cable access, library music, video art, and the late-night margins of the 80s and 90s underground.
TV obsessives will find plenty to love in GREATEST HITS FROM PLANET BLIP: with surreal theme songs, jangly jingles, zippy stings, catchy kitsch, period-accurate menu music and even pop hits from the alien airwaves, this propulsively playful soundtrack will have channel-flippers tingling with nostalgia.
'Planet Blip is an alien planet where art and music are the only currency and 'consciousness particles' form the basis of all media. To capture the spirit of this world, we drew inspiration from all the music we felt best embodied this ethos and ran it through our own utopian blender,' say Bechtolt and Kieswetter.
BLIPPO+ is an award-winning, experimental, live-action video game created by YACHT and Telefantasy Studios, along with developers Noble Robot and Dustin Mierau, and published by Panic Games. It was released for Steam, Playdate and Nintendo Switch in 2025 to widespread critical acclaim and has earned a devoted fandom. A Mac version followed earlier this year, and was nominated for an Apple Design Award.
Upcoming Live Events
11-17-26 Los Angeles, CA - YACHT (DJ Set) + Clip Art @ Zebulon (w/ Hologram Teen)
Tracklist
Side A:
01 Blippo+ Main Theme (Edit)
02 Fried Piper
03 Nerf Latte
04 Gimme a Sec
05 Mighty Ficus
06 Nite Jogger
07 Funky Salad
08 Buffs Only
09 Cowerker
10 Diamond Decaf
11 Nocturnal Transmissions
12 Tantric Computing
13 Squish Tussle
14 It's Nice to Share!
15 Snacks Come Alive
16 Subspace Lunchbox
Side B:
17 Countertop (Underscore)
18 Confetti Cowboys (Underscore)
19 Blippo+ Pee Dee Lobby
20 Sports are Fun!
21 Movie Maniacs
22 Werf's Tavern
23 Look Alive (Extended Version)
24 Rubber Report (Extended Version)
25 Do You Party? (Extended Version)
26 Quizzards (Extended Version)
Side C:
27 Psychic Weather
28 Brain Drain
29 Monochrome Park Loop
30 Planetary Tundra
31 Total Calm
32 Blippo+ System Messages
33 Cathode Confessions
34 Local Access
35 Skywave Diaries
36 CUBIS!
37 The Read-Only Review
38 Blippo+ Tuner Calibration (Edit)
39 Universal Access
40 The Mad Dash
41 Blippo+ System Menu
42 Global Access
43 Welcome to Femtofax
44 Tex-X
45 Recipes for Recluses
46 Trash Type
Side D:
47 Lens on Life (Edit)
48 Video Cola (Extended Version)
49 Squish Tussle (Alt Edit)
50 Jus' Zappin'
51 Zootbox Rock
52 Ooh Blah
53 Jump In It
54 Dear Bendonauts
55 Zeromaniacs
56 Smooth Mousse
57 Computer People
58 Get Bent!
59 Relay Ridge
60 First and Last Contact
61 Enter The Snowglobe
62 Contrast Canyon
63 Match Cut Trail
64 FM Valley View
65 Subroutines
66 Boredome
67 Under The Sea!
68 Ways to Relax! (Edit)
69 Findal's Hymn
70 State of the State (Edit)
71 Blippian Planetary Anthem