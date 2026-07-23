GARTH BROOKS' 'BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS' Tour to Hit Denver

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Garth Brooks is set to bring his BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS arena tour to Denver, Colorado, continuing a run of dates across the country on the ongoing trek.

Following the successful ticket on-sale for the 'Opening City' of the 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour in Indianapolis, Garth Brooks revealed Denver, Colorado, as the second stop on the tour. Brooks will perform back-to-back nights at Ball Arena on Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5.

General on sale begins Friday, July 31 at 10:00 AM/MT HERE or through the Ticketmaster App. All tickets are priced at $155.25 ($140 ticket price + $5.25 Facility Fee + $10.00 Service Charge) — every seat in the house, one fair price.

The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved. There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. All tickets go on sale simultaneously. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Sign in to your Ticketmaster account (or create one) ahead of the on-sale to be ready when tickets go live.

The 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour will bring every hit Garth has ever made back to the rooms where it all started. These not-to-miss shows will also serve as the foundation for Killer Live, a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks' tradition of capturing history in real time.

ANNOUNCED 'BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS' ARENA TOUR DATES:

Thursday, August 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, August 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, August 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, August 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Friday, September 4 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Saturday, September 5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

ABOUT GARTH BROOKS:

Garth Brooks is synonymous with groundbreaking, history-making, and barrier-shattering. Throughout his career, he has constantly challenged preconceptions and limitations while bringing his music to a worldwide audience.

He is the biggest selling artist in U.S. history as the first and only artist to pass 200M albums sold. Brooks is also the first and only artist to receive ten RIAA Diamond Awards for ten albums certified at over 10 million. According to the RIAA, Double Live is the biggest-selling live album and the top-selling country album in the U.S. Double Live, No Fences, Ropin' the Wind, and Triple Live are four of the top five best-selling country albums of all time. Brooks has 20 Billboard #1 singles to his credit and was the first artist to garner top-5 singles at country radio in five consecutive decades--the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s, and '20s.

On the concert stage, everywhere from dive bars and county fairs to arenas, stadiums, and Vegas theaters, Brooks has shattered attendance records since his first tour. On August 7, 1997, Brooks drew the largest crowd ever to attend a concert in New York's Central Park with an audience of 850,000 - 1.2M fans.

Brooks has been awarded virtually every accolade an entertainer can receive, including the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He is the only seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. He was named ACM Artist of the Decade for the 1990s and Pollstar's Country Touring Artist of the Decade in 2021. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Pollstar LIVE Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has received 2 GRAMMY Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 12 People's Choice Awards.

The tour has already drawn significant attention ahead of its stops, with more than 380,000 people joining the ticket queue during the on-sale for the Indianapolis date, according to figures released by the tour. For more on that story, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the Indianapolis on-sale demand.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...