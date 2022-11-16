Fruit Bats Release New Track 'Waking Up In Los Angeles' in Support of Spring 2023 Tour

Eric D. Johnson's Fruit Bats release a new song "Waking Up in Los Angeles" in support of an extensive April and May tour in the United States and Canada.

"Waking Up in Los Angeles" - Fruit Bats' first newly composed material since 2021's The Pet Parade and the following single "Rips Me Up" - strolls out of bed with a strident guitar strum, shaker percussion, and buoyant drumbeat; daydreaming of shimmering, affirming, groovy times ahead. The song's message is a longing for place but also a hope for contentment in the present, when Johnson sings: "Well, we all want a home - metaphorical or real / Some place to make us feel whole."

"This is a sad song masquerading as a happy one," Johnson says. "Or maybe vice versa? This might be the first song I've written where the first verse is a disclaimer - and, yes, I am talking to YOU with this one. This is about spiritual homes, the geography of the heart, and waking up in a weird, hard world where the birds still sing."

In conjunction with the release of new music, Fruit Bats announce a two-month tour beginning on April 12 in Indianapolis, IN and ending on May 27 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Tickets go on sale here on Friday, November 18 at 10 AM Eastern Time.

Fruit Bats Spring 2023 Tour

4/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

4/13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

4/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4/15 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow

4/16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

4/18 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Phoenix Theatre

4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

4/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

4/21 - Boston, MA - Royale

4/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

4/25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

4/27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4/28 - Scaly Mountain, NC - Bear Shadow +

4/29 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5/10 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

5/12 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

5/13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

5/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

5/19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

5/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

5/21 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

5/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

5/25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

5/26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

5/27 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Commodore Ballroom

+ w/ Spoon