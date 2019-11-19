Fretland Releases Music Video for Debut Single 'Long Haul'

Snohomish, Washington based Fretland has just busted into the national music scene, but are already turning heads. The release of the official video for "Long Haul" is an intimate look of where Fretland comes from.

"Our video for Long Haul is a celebration of our hometown of Snohomish, Washington. When you have a special connection to the community that helped shape you, it's a love and nostalgia that never really goes away. Watching our town come together to make this video happen was just another reminder of why we feel this way. Really that feeling of pride and history is what we were wanting to capture so that anyone who shares that love for a town or place can share in it with us. "Long Haul" is a song about capturing all that love for wherever, whatever and whomever it's been inspired by and then sharing it with the world. It's boastful, it's shameless, and it goes on and on," Hillary Grace told American Songwriter.

"Long Haul" is the first song to be released from the band's debut album, which is due out in early 2020.

Stay up to date on news and announcements at https://www.fretlandtheband.com/.

The family quilt of Americana music is long and well worn. With stitches that took hold hundreds of years ago, the legacy of forlorn lyrics sung over spare, twinkling instrumentation depicting long nights, whiskey glasses and love that too often walks out the door extends further than any can remember. And it will continue well past anyone kicking up mud today. But with each passing sunset, we can see new patches added to the legacy. And the next name to be sewn in is FRETLAND.

The band plays songs that dash over hills, harmonize with the breeze and coax honey from tall trees. Founded by Hillary Grace Fretland, the group also includes the tasteful Jake Haber and subtle Luke Francis on bass and guitar and Kenny Bates on drums. FRETLAND's self-titled, 11-track debut album, which is due out in early 2020, includes the epic, "Long Haul," reflective, "Have Another Beer," and the revelrous, "Friendly Fire." Their first single has already received high praise from The Boot and American Songwriter Magazine.

While still getting footing on their newest plateau, FRETLAND has lots to enjoy in the view behind them. The band corralled two sonic stalwarts for their first full-length record, including engineer Nich Wilbur (Angel Olsen, Black Belt Eagle Scout) and Seattle-area sage Trevor Spencer (Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes), who mixed the record. The band, rife with energy and momentum, has already created one of those strong foundations that allow for a long story to unfold in great detail and with much revelation.





Related Articles View More Music Stories