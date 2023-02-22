Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
French Artist November Ultra Announces North American Debut Tour

French Artist November Ultra Announces North American Debut Tour

November Ultra makes music that feels like you’ve fallen into someone’s diary.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The French artist November Ultra announces her debut North American tour, after having shared her debut album Bedroom Walls with the world via Republic Records. Nova's 10-city tour will start on June 15th in Vancouver and will go through the West Coast, over to Chicago to the East Coast, and end at Toronto's The Drake Underground.

Earlier this month, she won the "Best New Female" Award at Les Victoires De La Musique (aka French GRAMMYS), where she performed her new track "Novembre" live and had the audience grab for tissues by giving the most heartfelt and funny award acceptance speech.

November Ultra makes music that feels like you've fallen into someone's diary. Extremely intimate, it welcomes you in, offers you a seat and puts its arms around you to share its stories.

Music - and singing, specifically - has always been a source of happiness and peace for Nova. She began singing when she was a young child and immediately fell in love with the way it made her feel. "There's a video of me where I'm yelling that I love to sing," she explains. "My dad's coming home and just wants some peace and he's like, "We can sing tomorrow". I'm like, "I don't want to sing tomorrow - I want to sing today until tomorrow."

She is, as she acknowledges herself, an obsessive person - a trait she shares with her Spanish grandfather, Ramón. It was him who kickstarted her love of singing, teaching her first song - a Spanish song from the copla genre - when she was three years old. He introduced her to musicals from the '60s, like The Sound Of Music, which she would beg to watch again as soon as it had finished, which have gone on to influence the theatrical element of her own songs. Ramón's enthusiasm, passion and knowledge have been "so instrumental and so important" to every aspect of November's work.

On "Soft & Tender", Nova asks: "Is that your morning voice? I really love your morning voice." "I recorded the second verse on a Sunday morning so that really is my morning voice," she laughs. "You can see that it's not the same texture in vocals [as before], but that's what I like - I'm embracing the story of how I made that song."

These little moments and characters that appear also belie the musician's love of language. Before she was able to focus on music full-time, November worked in audiovisual subtitling, in which she has a master's degree, and growing up with Spanish and Portuguese parents in France meant she has spoken three languages since the age of six. Bedroom Walls itself features a trio of tongues - English, French and Spanish, each of which symbolize something different.

As a singer-songwriter, she divides her time between recording studios and her DIY bedroom-studio, working for others as a topliner/songwriter (Jaden Smith, Kungs, Barbara Pravi) while recording, exploring and producing her own songs on Ableton. November Ultra went viral on TikTok when Camila Cabello posted a video on TikTok using the song ''Come into my arms'' and ABBA's Benny Andersson reacting to Nova's version of "The Winner Takes It All".

November Ultra North American Tour:

Thu 6.15 - Vancouver, CAN @ Biltmore Cabaret
Fri 6.16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
Sat 6.17 - Portland, Or @ Polaris Hall
Mon 6.19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue 6.20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Fri 6.23 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
Mon 6.26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
Tue 6.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
Wed 6.28 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri 6.30 - Toronto, CAN @ The Drake Underground

Photo credit: Pauline Darley



Devon Church Shares New Single Flash Of Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky Photo
Devon Church Shares New Single 'Flash Of Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky'
Devon Church has shared a new single, “Flash Of Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky,” off his new Strange Strangers. In stark contrast to the earthy folk of lead single “Ephemera”, this latest offering features arpeggiated synthesizers set against acoustic strums - a widescreen, Lynchian take on baroque pop that recalls Church’s endeavor Exitmusic.
Peaceful Faces Shares New Single Hunger Ahead of New LP Photo
Peaceful Faces Shares New Single 'Hunger Ahead' of New LP
Tying together a lifelong love of Brian Wilson and Elliott Smith, an affection for aughts indie units like Grizzly Bear and Bon Iver, and years of experience as a horn player, improviser, and arranger, Sifting Through The Goo, Reaching For The Candlelight is a sonic stew of finger-picked guitar, shimmering synths, vocal harmony and bold brass.
Fruit Bats Release New Track It All Comes Back Photo
Fruit Bats Release New Track 'It All Comes Back'
“It All Comes Back” follows previously released singles “Rushin’ River Valley” and “Waking Up in Los Angeles” from A River Running to Your Heart, providing a diverse feel for what to expect from the full album. The newly launched song is psychedelic and spacey, with an in-the-pocket backbeat, droning keys and Eric D. Johnson’s signature work.
Billy Tibbals Announces Debut EP Stay Teenage (Prod. by Chris Robinson) Photo
Billy Tibbals Announces Debut EP 'Stay Teenage' (Prod. by Chris Robinson)
Across the project’s six songs produced by Chris Robinson, the album is the literal culmination of Tibbals’ life so far as he makes the transition from being a teenager to taking the next steps into life as a young adult. The result is bold and full of twists, brimming with hooks, and a sound that is utterly timeless.

From This Author - Michael Major


UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'
February 21, 2023

Her single “the fruits” has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans. The song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.
Jason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las VegasJason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
February 21, 2023

This April, music sensations Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis will headline Mix 94.1’s Spring Fling concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Mraz and Lewis will be joined by local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.
Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'
February 21, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Trust The Sun on February 21. This is the second single (following Knocking Down Flowers) from her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMGGeorge Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG
February 21, 2023

The agreement bringing the acclaimed solo recorded works of George Harrison to Dark Horse Records/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound on Apple Music.
SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'
February 21, 2023

Popping with the nuanced character and colourful palette we have come to expect from Soup!’s releases, the band also cite a host of retro influences such as Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Josef K and Factory Records heroes A Certain Ratio; all of whom are said to filtered into its heady brew of sounds.
share