Frazey Ford Debuts Single 'Holdin' It Down' with FLOOD

Vancouver-based soul-Americana artist Frazey Ford will release her third album U kin B the Sun this Friday, February 7 on Arts & Crafts. The acclaimed new album is at turns ecstatic and heavy-hearted, gloriously shambolic and deeply purifying. Debuted with FLOOD today, Ford's hypnotic vocals soar over a percussion-soaked groove on new album single "Holdin' It Down". The powerful track brings a confident determination to its expression of weary perseverance. "I would say that 'Holdin' It Down' is influenced by Angie Stone circa 2002," explains Ford. "To me it's about an embodied sense of female resilience and self reliance through generations mixed with the urge to rest and trust in another."

Throughout the stirring new collection, Ford seamlessly inhabits an entire world of shapeshifting rhythm, elevating every beat and groove with the subtle magnetism of her mesmerizing voice as she examines pain and loss telegraphed through a prism of unfettered joy. To that end, "U and Me" takes the unlikely form of a tenderly enchanted breakup song, while on the anthemic single "The Kids Are Having None Of It," Ford responds to the toxic political climate with irrefutably bold sense of assurance. With its graceful collision of soul and psychedelia and sometimes '70s funk, it's a body of work that invites both self-reflection and wildly joyful movement, and ultimately sparks a quiet transcendence.



Recorded at John Raham's Afterlife Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, featuring her Vancouver musicians Darren Parris, Leon Power, Craig McCaul and Caroline Ballhorn, along with Phil Cook on keys, U kin B the Sun follows Ford's 2014 release Indian Ocean, an album made with members of legendary Memphis soul band The Hi Rhythm Section. U kin B the Sun partly draws inspiration from several instances of serendipity that transpired during her international touring in support of Indian Ocean-including playing separate rooms in the same venue as D'Angelo one night in Holland, which eventually prompted her 2017 cover of the iconic neo-soul singer's "When We Get By."



Revered for her singular voice, immersive lyrical storytelling and captivating live show, Frazey Ford will support U kin B the Sun with a North American headline tour kicking off February 29 in Montreal.

North American Tour Dates

2/29: Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

3/2: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

3/4: Nanaimo, BC @ The Port Theatre

3/5: Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

3/18: Seattle @ The Crocodile Café

3/19: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/21: San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3/22: Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

3/24: Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

3/25: New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

3/26: Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

3/27: Philadelphia, PA @ World Café

Photo Credit: Alana Paterson





