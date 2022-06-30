Frayle Sets New 'Skin & Sorrow' Album Release Date

Due to unforeseen production issues delaying the release of their upcoming album, ritual doom metal act Frayle has announced the new date of September 23 for the release of the much-anticipated Skin & Sorrow via Aqualamb Records. Pre-order the new album here.

The band shares, "Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, we have no choice but to push the release date for Skin & Sorrow back to September 23. Those of you who have preordered the record will receive a special gift to thank you for your patience. We can't wait for you to hear this record!"

Fans who previously reserved copies of Skin & Sorrow will receive an exclusive 2023 moon phases calendar designed by frontwoman Gwyn Strang and guitarist Sean Bilovecky as a thank you for their patience.

Frayle will also release a new track in July to carry on the momentum of previously well-received singles, including the title track "Skin & Sorrow" and "Treacle & Revenge" with both accompanied by bewitching videos to appeal to goth, horror and metal fans.

Skin & Sorrow was fully written and recorded by Bilovecky and Strang from the third floor of their own studio, on the edge of Cleveland, surrounded by ancient lakes and woods that echo the howls of coyotes. The band is rounded out live by Jason Knotek on bass and Jon Vinson on drums.

The record follows Frayle's groundbreaking debut 1692 in 2020 that further introduced the world to their penchant for creating "lullabies over chaos." Tracks feature Strang's ambient vocals laid over the voluminous instrumentals of Bilovecky (formerly of Disengage), morphing into disturbing harmonies best described as music for the night sky and are poised to dominate the doom circuit.

In addition to haunting original tracks that push heavy music into new dimensions (an inspirational mix of Sleep and Portishead, or Black Sabbath and Bjork), the duo is known for their cryptic covers including takes on Johnny Cash's "Ring Of Fire" and Bauhaus' "Bela Lugosi's Dead."

Their passioned creations have caught the attention of Revolver who named the band "one of the five artists you need to know in April" as seen, who called their previously-released title track "eerie and ethereal for its first half, but slowly lets more crunchy fuzz into the fold that builds up to a detonating finish with gobs of spiritual atmosphere."

Recently, Frayle signed to The Oracle Management, now part of the roster that also includes Cradle of Filth, DevilDriver, Jinjer, Wednesday 13 and more hard rock and metal acts all represented by co-owners of The Oracle Management Dez and Anahstasia Fafara. In one of the first orders of business, Frayle joined on for Cradle of Filth's "Existence Is Futile" Headlining Tour.