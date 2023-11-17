Foxtide Are Searching For 'Paradise' On Their New EP

Southern California garage rock band Foxtide releases their new EP Paradise. Bringing together a haughty aloofness in vocal delivery with themes of self-doubt and internalized fear, the product is a lightweight package of heavier introspection.

Harkening back to the golden age of early 2000s rock, while experimenting with the stickiness of modern pop formulas, Foxtide shows off their youthfulness forged by the SoCal DIY scene.

Opening with “What Good Is It,” one of the EP's previously released singles, listeners are immediately dropped into a landscape of yesteryears, giving a place and time for the body of work. Furthering their sense of guitar-driven nostalgia, “Bumps and Bruises” comes barreling in like a wave of head-on uncertainty.

The band's frontman Elijah Gibbins-Croft said, “'Bumps and Bruises' is one of the first songs we wrote together. Reflecting the band's environment, the song has a surfy, loose, yet sharp, sound. It's ultimately about keeping your inner high schooler alive and the struggles of change while getting out of being a teenager. What's a good story without your bumps and bruises?”

Up next comes the EP's first single, “Hold On,” which Paste Magazine heralded as, “a dancey, summery anthem, full of sunny guitar hooks and nonchalant vocal belts.” Then the EP's title track “Paradise” plays out like an internal conversation, bargaining with yourself about which things in life deserve your fixation and which you need to step away from to put back into proportion. “Staring At The Wall” is a relatable representation of dread under the guise of psychedelia meets early 2000s grunge.

To close things out, “Running from Myself” according to Gibbins-Croft is “about not liking yourself for the reasons other people don't like you.” Self-critical but hellbent on getting better, Paradise is the goal. Seeking, stumbling, and not taking things too seriously along the way, Foxtide is growing up on their new EP.

Earlier this year, Foxtide played a few LA shows alongside other indie mainstays like Lucys and Frank Sativa. The band had a viral moment singing a little George Harrison in the shower on their Instagram back in June, bringing out the support of Beatles lovers. Just the other week, Foxtide headlined Surf's Up Santa Monica, a benefit concert through the Surfrider Foundation to help protect the ocean. And then in early 2024, Foxtide will be joining The Hails for a tour beginning in Texas and then working its way around the West Coast. See all upcoming dates here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

2023

December 2 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

December 28 - Venice, CA - The Venice West

2024

February 1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

February 2 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^

February 3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside) ^

February 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar ^

February 8 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues ^

February 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge ^

February 11 - San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar ^

February 13 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater ^

February 14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza ^

February 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ^

February 17 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake ^

^ supporting The Hails

ABOUT FOXTIDE

Fronted by Elijah Gibbins-Croft and loaded with a new lineup of Oey James, Dom Friedly and Ian Robles, Foxtide is a byproduct of being bred by the beach and raised by a DIY house show scene. The SoCal four-piece was formed around garage jam sessions and earned their cult following through the intense vitality of their live shows.

First starting to release music in 2019, it was the band's second EP Visons in 2021 that took them from a hometown secret to a band to watch nationally. Foxtide has previously played alongside The Backseat Lovers, Sarah and the Sundays, Mustard Service, Beach Goons, and joined the lineup of Nothing Fest along with Beach Fossils, STRFKR, Together Pangea and more.

In the current chapter of their Paradise EP, Foxtide is abandoning the idea that they need to create “perfect” music, and simply making what they like to listen to. Tinged with the aloofness of early 2000s rock, while experimenting with the formulas of modern pop, all threads are knotted in the authenticity behind Foxtide's unrelenting love for music. In early 2024, Foxtide will be hitting the road for a tour supporting The Hails.

photo by Eric Schlesinger