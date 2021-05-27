Four Year Strong Releases 'BRNPN RMX'

New England rock band Four Year Strong shaking things up with a collection of remixed tracks from their latest album Brain Pain. Titled BRNPN RMX, the release features new versions of "Seventeen," "Talking Myself in Circles," and "Worst Part About Me." It's out now via Pure Noise Records and available here: smarturl.it/BRNPNRMX.

On the release, the band shares: "It's been a tough year since we released Brain Pain, but we had a lot of fun revisiting some of these songs and re-working them into something brand new. Hope you enjoy it too."

In early 2020, Four Year Strong released their fifth full-length album Brain Pain, out now via Pure Noise Records. The record debuted on the Billboard Charts at #3 Vinyl Albums, #5 Independent Albums, #3 Top Current Hard Music Albums, #7 Current Rock Albums, and more.

The band -- which is made up of vocalist/guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day, bassist Joe Weiss and drummer Jake Massucco -- began conceptualizing the ideas for Brain Pain over two years ago and since then have focused on bringing those thoughts to fruition. "We didn't want to set a strict deadline for this album because we wanted to be sure we took the time to write the best songs possible. In the past our writing and recording was so dependent on getting something out in time to go on tour; this time we really had the opportunity to take our time and work through these ideas."

In order to capture that sound the group enlisted producer Will Putney, who was an engineer on 2010's Enemy Of The World and already had a relationship with the band. "We were really emotionally invested in this music so we wanted to go with someone who we knew would care about it as much as we did and Will was that guy," Day says.

Most recently, Four Year Strong released a music video the title track from their latest album. Fans can commiserate with the band's concert withdrawal here:

Brain Pain is out now via Pure Noise Records. Fans can stream and purchase it now at https://smarturl.it/FourYearStrongMA.