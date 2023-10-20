Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett Blends California Roots With Honky Tonk Dreams On His Brand New Solo Album 'Lost At Sea'

Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett Blends California Roots With Honky Tonk Dreams On His Brand New Solo Album 'Lost At Sea'

Veteran rocker, podcast host, songwriter, and Foo Fighters guitar slinger Chris Shiflett just dropped a full LP of Southern California-inspired and Nashville-executed country-rock tunes.

Out today via Blue Elan Records, Lost at Sea finds Shiflett blurring the lines between his last two albums: West Coast Town's (2017) honky-tonk homage and Hard Lessons' (2019) overdriven crunch. Shiflett recorded the majority of the new album in Nashville, working with producer and collaborator Jaren Johnston—frontman of the Cadillac Three, as well as the songwriter behind nearly a dozen Number 1 country hits—and a small cast of Americana all-stars.

Among them were fellow guitar slingers Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle, all three of whom laced the record with fiery fretwork. He also teamed up with a number of co-writers, partnering with Kendell Marvel, Cody Jinks, and others to fill Lost at Sea with storylines that pack as hefty a punch as the music itself.

This week, focus has been on Shiflett's release-week single, “Weigh You Down.” Originally inspired by Shiflett's wife's birthday, the song turned into a baritone guitar-driven rocker; upbeat and sweet. “We all get a little funny when those numbers start getting too big but this was me trying to remind her that the number doesn't matter and we have so much to be grateful and happy for, which she of course already knew,” Shiflett laughs. “On the musical side, I loved putting the slide guitar solo together. I don't play much slide and always have to think it through a lot and work it out, but I love the end results.” 

Fans can now purchase or stream Lost at Sea in its entirety by following this link. Shiflett is set to make two more on-stage appearances this year, both of which are for his Annual Hometown Holiday Hoedown in Santa Barbara on December 22nd and 23rd. For ticket information, please visit chrisshiflettmusic.com/shows.

Catch Chris Shiflett On Tour:

Oct. 21 - Long Beach, CA- Fingerprints Music (performance and signing) 

Dec. 22 - Santa Barbara, CA - 3rd Annual Hometown Holiday Hoedown

Dec. 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - 3rd Annual Hometown Holiday Hoedown

For ticket information, please visit chrisshiflettmusic.com/shows.

More About Chris Shiflett:

Punk veteran. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Americana and rock songwriter. Modern-day guitar hero. For more than 25 years, Chris Shiflett has blurred the lines between genre and generation, balancing his full-band projects with a thriving solo career. 

Named "Americana's biggest rockstar" by Rolling Stone, Shiflett has played a crucial role in shaping the sound and scope of modern-day rock music as a longtime member of the Foo Fighters. He's also an alum of California-based punk rock bands No Use For a Name and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. Shiflett's latest releases refocus his attention on a mix of country twang and rock & roll bang, showcasing the full range of his musical abilities.  



