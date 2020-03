Foo Fighters Announce Rescheduled Dates For Van Tour 2020

Foo Fighters have rescheduled the remainder of their April/May Van Tour 2020.



For a full listing of the rescheduled Van Tour dates, see below. Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the corresponding new performances.

For further information, please continue to check in at foofighters.com from the safety of your homes-we want to rock with each and every one of you when we get back out there!

Previously scheduled for 4/12/2020NEW DATE 12/5/2020Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort Arena

Previously scheduled for 4/14/2020NEW DATE 12/3/2020Albuquerque, NMSanta Ana Star Center

Previously schedule for 4/16/2020NEW DATE 12/1/2020Oklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy Arena

Previously scheduled for 4/18/2020NEW DATE 10/17/2020WICHITA, KSINTRUST Bank Arena

Previously scheduled for 4/20/2020NEW DATE 10/9/2020KNOXVILLE, TNThompson-Boling Arena

Previously scheduled for 5/10/2020NEW DATE 10/15/2020GREEN BAY, WIRESCH CENTER

Previously scheduled for 5/12/2020NEW DATE 10/7/2020GRAND RAPIDS, MIVAN ANDEL ARENA

Previously scheduled for 5/14/2020NEW DATE 10/13/2020CINCINNATI, OHHERITAGE BANK CENTER

Previously scheduled for 5/16/2020NEW DATE 10/5/2020DETROIT, MILITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Previously scheduled for 5/18/2020NEW DATE 10/3/2020CLEVELAND, OHROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE





Previously scheduled for 5/20/2020NEW DATE 10/1/2020HAMILTON, ONFIRSTONTARIO CENTRE