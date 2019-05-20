Flying Lotus' FLAMAGRA Out This Friday 5/24 via Warp Records
After a string of singles, Flying Lotus's latest album Flamagra is out this Friday. Nearly half a decade has somehow elapsed since the last Flying Lotus album-the Grammy-nominated cadaver tetris of You're Dead! During that intermission, the multi-disciplinary Los Angeles artist has remained in constant orbit, collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on the classic To Pimp a Butterfly, directing and writing the Sundance-premiered comic horror hallucination Kuso, and producing much of Thundercat's Drunk. He's also nurtured hisBrainfeeder imprint into the most consistently innovative record label of the decade. Yet throughout that span, there was the matter of his next full-length statement.
Enter Flamagra - a work that sweeps up every quantum advance and creative leap of the last dozen years of Lotus's career and takes them even further; the Warp release encompasses hip-hop, funk, soul, jazz, global dance music, tribal poly-rhythms, IDM, the L.A. Beat scene, but it soars above a specific vortex whose coordinates can't be accurately charted. Other than to say that it is a Flying Lotus record, perhaps the definitive one. An astral afro-futurist masterpiece of deep soul, cosmic dust, and startling originality.
"I'd been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I'd always
had this thematic idea in mind-a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill,"
Lotus says. "Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there
and some people would burn love letters in the fire."
Flamagra features (in order of appearance): Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat,Toro y Moi, Solange and more.
FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands
SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland
SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo
MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory
WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma
THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union
FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom
SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex
SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre
TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue
WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee
SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre
TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues
THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage
SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa
MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE
TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live
WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works
THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater
FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore
SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National
TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz
WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse
THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater
FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live
SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's
Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom
WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren
THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues
Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo
OCT 11-13 - MORENO BEACH, CA - Desert Daze Festival
Album Artwork by Winston Hacking