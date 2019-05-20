Flying Lotus' FLAMAGRA Out This Friday 5/24 via Warp Records

After a string of singles, Flying Lotus's latest album Flamagra is out this Friday. Nearly half a decade has somehow elapsed since the last Flying Lotus album-the Grammy-nominated cadaver tetris of You're Dead! During that intermission, the multi-disciplinary Los Angeles artist has remained in constant orbit, collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on the classic To Pimp a Butterfly, directing and writing the Sundance-premiered comic horror hallucination Kuso, and producing much of Thundercat's Drunk. He's also nurtured hisBrainfeeder imprint into the most consistently innovative record label of the decade. Yet throughout that span, there was the matter of his next full-length statement.

Enter Flamagra - a work that sweeps up every quantum advance and creative leap of the last dozen years of Lotus's career and takes them even further; the Warp release encompasses hip-hop, funk, soul, jazz, global dance music, tribal poly-rhythms, IDM, the L.A. Beat scene, but it soars above a specific vortex whose coordinates can't be accurately charted. Other than to say that it is a Flying Lotus record, perhaps the definitive one. An astral afro-futurist masterpiece of deep soul, cosmic dust, and startling originality.

"I'd been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I'd always

had this thematic idea in mind-a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill,"

Lotus says. "Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there

and some people would burn love letters in the fire."

Flamagra features (in order of appearance): Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat,Toro y Moi, Solange and more.

FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands

SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland

SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo

MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory

WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma

THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union

FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom

SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex

SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre

TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee

SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre

TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues

THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage

SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa

MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE

TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live

WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works

THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater

FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National

TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz

WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse

THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live

SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's

Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom

WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren

THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues

Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo

OCT 11-13 - MORENO BEACH, CA - Desert Daze Festival

