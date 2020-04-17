Florence + the Machine Share 'Light of Love' to Benefit Intensive Care Society Fund

Florence + the Machine share "Light Of Love," a previously unreleased track originally recorded for the band's last album High as Hope, today-listen below!

"'Light Of Love' never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty, and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund, and to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the front line of this crisis," says Florence.

"The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won't survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it's really the only place you can be of service. I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it's never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance."

Florence will donate all proceeds from the song to the U.K.'s Intensive Care Society COVID-19 fund.

"We are very humbled and grateful for this wonderful donation," says Intensive Care Society President Dr. Ganesh Suntharlingam. "Intensive care is fighting the biggest challenge it has faced and the Society is doing everything it can to support our healthcare professionals, patients and relatives. Not only will this generous gift allow us to continue providing the essential resources to our intensive care community but it will literally help save lives-we can't thank you enough."

The Intensive Care Society is a charity which relies on donations to support our incredible and selfless intensive care doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who are treating the sickest of patients, whilst putting themselves at risk and working under immense pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Society uses these donations to fund emotional and psychological support for these health care professionals and the survivors of Covid-19, as well as the loved ones of those that have sadly lost their lives.

We also use these donations to fund vital research so we can better understand and learn more about treating highly infectious and devastating diseases including Covid-19 as well as the recovery phase of critical illness.

These donations also help us to provide education to the intensive care community and enable knowledge-sharing between professionals to support and improve patient care.

Find out more about Intensive Care Society HERE.





