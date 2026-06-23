Florence Road to Play Inaugural North American Headline Tour

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Florence Road has detailed their debut North American headline tour, set for this fall. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 26th June at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, 24th June at 10 AM local time.

The upcoming run, which sees the Irish band perform in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more, follows their debut shows on the continent earlier this year, when they opened for The Last Dinner Party. Alongside the headline tour, Florence Road will also play Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, opening for Eddie Vedder & Friends and Courtney Barnett.

Hailing from Ireland, the four-piece has emerged as a breakout group in 2026. Alongside a debut at Primavera Sound in June, the band has seen a sold-out hometown performance at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, a completely sold-out UK headline tour, and a high-profile support slot with Addison Rae.

This summer, they will play major festival performances in Europe and Asia, as well as huge outdoor shows alongside Two Door Cinema Club and Kings of Leon, in addition to a run of support dates with Olivia Rodrigo, sombr, Wallows, Royel Otis and Wolf Alice.

Florence Road 2026 Live Dates:

Wed 23/06/26 - Cork, IE - Live at the Marquee - Supporting Two Door Cinema Club

Wed 24/06/26 - Dublin, IE - Fairview Park - Supporting Two Door Cinema Club

Sat 27/06/26 - St. Gallen, CH - OpenAir St. Gallen

Mon 29/06/26 - Belfast, UK - Ormeau Park - Supporting Kings of Leon

Sat 01/07/26 - Limerick, IE - Thomond Park - Supporting Kings of Leon

Fri 03/07/26 - Ewijk, NE - Down The Rabbit Hole

Sat 04/07/26 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter

Sun 05/07/26 - London, UK - Finsbury Park

Sat 11/07/26 - Lisbon, PT - NOS Alive

Fri 17/07/26 - Joensuu, FI - Ilosaarirock Festival

Fri 24/07/26 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

Sat 25/07/26 - Oxfordshire, UK - Truck Festival

Sun 26/07/26 - Sheffield, UK - Tramlines Festival

Fri 3/07/26 - Derby, UK - Y Not Festival

Sun 02/08/26 - Cumbria, UK - Kendal Calling

Sat 08/08/26 - Newquay, UK - Boardmasters Festival

Fri 14/-8/26 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic

Sat 15/08/26 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic

Mon 17/08/26 - Tokyo, JP - Space Odd

Thu 27/08/26 - Paris, FR - Rock en Seine

Fri 28/08/26 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sat 29/08/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Sun 30/08/26 - Stradbally, IE - Electric Picnic

Tue 22/09/26 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Wed 23/09/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Fri 25/09/26 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

Mon 28/09/26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Tue 29/09/26 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Thu 01/10/26 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

Photo Credit: Celia Croft

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