Florence Road to Play Inaugural North American Headline Tour
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 26th June at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, 24th June at 10 AM local time.
Florence Road has detailed their debut North American headline tour, set for this fall. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 26th June at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, 24th June at 10 AM local time.
The upcoming run, which sees the Irish band perform in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more, follows their debut shows on the continent earlier this year, when they opened for The Last Dinner Party. Alongside the headline tour, Florence Road will also play Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, opening for Eddie Vedder & Friends and Courtney Barnett.
Hailing from Ireland, the four-piece has emerged as a breakout group in 2026. Alongside a debut at Primavera Sound in June, the band has seen a sold-out hometown performance at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, a completely sold-out UK headline tour, and a high-profile support slot with Addison Rae.
This summer, they will play major festival performances in Europe and Asia, as well as huge outdoor shows alongside Two Door Cinema Club and Kings of Leon, in addition to a run of support dates with Olivia Rodrigo, sombr, Wallows, Royel Otis and Wolf Alice.
Florence Road 2026 Live Dates:
Wed 23/06/26 - Cork, IE - Live at the Marquee - Supporting Two Door Cinema Club
Wed 24/06/26 - Dublin, IE - Fairview Park - Supporting Two Door Cinema Club
Sat 27/06/26 - St. Gallen, CH - OpenAir St. Gallen
Mon 29/06/26 - Belfast, UK - Ormeau Park - Supporting Kings of Leon
Sat 01/07/26 - Limerick, IE - Thomond Park - Supporting Kings of Leon
Fri 03/07/26 - Ewijk, NE - Down The Rabbit Hole
Sat 04/07/26 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter
Sun 05/07/26 - London, UK - Finsbury Park
Sat 11/07/26 - Lisbon, PT - NOS Alive
Fri 17/07/26 - Joensuu, FI - Ilosaarirock Festival
Fri 24/07/26 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival
Sat 25/07/26 - Oxfordshire, UK - Truck Festival
Sun 26/07/26 - Sheffield, UK - Tramlines Festival
Fri 3/07/26 - Derby, UK - Y Not Festival
Sun 02/08/26 - Cumbria, UK - Kendal Calling
Sat 08/08/26 - Newquay, UK - Boardmasters Festival
Fri 14/-8/26 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic
Sat 15/08/26 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic
Mon 17/08/26 - Tokyo, JP - Space Odd
Thu 27/08/26 - Paris, FR - Rock en Seine
Fri 28/08/26 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
Sat 29/08/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
Sun 30/08/26 - Stradbally, IE - Electric Picnic
Tue 22/09/26 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Wed 23/09/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
Fri 25/09/26 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
Mon 28/09/26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Tue 29/09/26 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Thu 01/10/26 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground
Photo Credit: Celia Croft