Fletcher Returns With New Single 'Eras of Us'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER returns with her raw and anthemic new single and video “Eras Of Us."

“Eras Of Us” is an early glimpse at the next era from the pop phenomenon, and her first release since her widely lauded 2022 debut album Girl Of My Dreams which entered at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking performance alongside Miley Cyrus on NBC's “New Year's Eve Party,” won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

A fast-rising cultural force, she also appeared as herself in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime, launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park, and raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience— a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across America.

Since the arrival of Girl Of My Dreams, FLETCHER has sold out headline tours across North America, and Europe and will begin her global headline tour of the UK, Europe and Australia tour this spring with performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in March.

Co-produced and co-written with frequent collaborators Jennifer Decilveo, Tim Sommers and Jeremy Dussolliet, “Eras Of Us” sets FLETCHER's cinematic yet visceral songwriting to a high-wattage sound spotlighting her ever-captivating vocals. After opening on a moody backdrop of driving guitar tones, the song takes on a potent momentum propelled by pounding drumbeats and FLETCHER's soaring vocal work. Spiked with fierce guitar riffs at its larger-than-life bridge, “Eras Of Us” also unfolds in ethereal synth textures that perfectly echo the dreamy haze of memory.

Directed by Alexandre Moors (Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar) the video for “Eras Of Us” follows FLETCHER as she wanders the desolate streets of Paris at the end of an epically long night. As she takes the long way back to her hotel — and tries to blur vivid memories of her past — FLETCHER basks in the sultry atmosphere of Pigalle (Paris' red-light district), lingers on a lonely subway platform, and greets the new day by stumbling onto the sidewalk with fellow revelers getting kicked out of closing bars. A dreamlike snapshot of the City of Lights, the video ultimately heightens the track's dramatic intensity and pure emotional power.

Says FLETCHER, “I was lucky enough to see The Eras Tour this summer, and I ran into someone from my past who was a great love. Being at the same show and knowing that we were both scream singing all of the lyrics written by an artist who has narrated so many of the romances throughout my life, the eras of our relationship rose up and hit me like a wave. But water can't ever be held, and writing this song was my best attempt at creating the container to capture that moment in time even if it was the closing of a chapter.”

“Eras Of Us” arrives as a thrilling evolution of the electrifying emotional honesty FLETCHER brought to Girl Of My Dreams — hailed by Vulture as a “glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts.” As she looks back in real time on a relationship that's been long gone, FLETCHER threads her lyrics with equal parts bittersweet storytelling (“I would fly across the country just to kiss you and be back in a day/We crashed just as quick as we burned/Now someone new gets a turn”) and brutally real confession (“I didn't mean it when I said I was numb/'Cause I'm feeling every feeling cutting straight to my guts/But the problem is that I'm just an adrenaline slut/Yeah, I said it/So what!”).

Released in September 2022, Girl Of My Dreams debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by the smash success of songs like “Becky's So Hot” (a much-buzzed-about hit that reached No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart).

In addition to winning praise from Vulture (who also called the LP a “crystal-clear debut that isn't so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you're ready for her or not” and “an addictive mix of petty, messy, and real”), the album earned raves from Rolling Stone (who deemed her a “rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”), Billboard, V Magazine, Consequence, and more while her music has amassed over two billion combined streams worldwide.

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer and songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling.

In 2019 she released her widely lauded debut EP you ruined new york city for me, featuring her breakthrough hit “Undrunk” — a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and included the gold-certified lead single “Bitter,” which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER's debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered the smash single “Becky's So Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture, and many others while her music has surpassed two billion combined streams worldwide. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and set out on sold-out headline tours across North America, Australia, and Europe with nearly 200K tickets sold to date.

After kicking off 2023 with a viral performance alongside Miley Cyrus on her “New Year's Eve Party” on NBC, she headlined Pride events across the US and launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park.

Photo: Héloïse Zdka