Fiin & MIICHII Release New Single 'Ridge'

Miami-based artists Fiin and MIICHII have linked up on new single 'Ridge', out 6th December via Ultra.

Filled with bright, grooving percussion, 'Ridge' is a single that takes the listener on a journey. Pairing organic instrumentation with danceable electronic elements, the polished track is custom-made for the likes of Burning Man or a terrace in downtown Miami.

Fiin is one of the youngest and fastest-growing artists in the Miami scene, known for his weekly Relic parties which takes place every Sunday at Wynwood Factory. His music combines sexy, smooth grooves with upbeat, techy rhythms and has seen him perform back-to-back with international favourites such as Paco Osuna, Marco Faraone, Hot Since 82, Technasia, Butch, Bontan and Sis.

A multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer, MIICHII has spent the better of nearly 15 years experimenting with sounds and approaches across the musical spectrum, honing in on the electronic side of things a few years ago. The Bogota-born artist continues to push the boundaries with his production.





An understated and meticulously produced cut, 'Ridge' is the work of two highly-skilled artists.