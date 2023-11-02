Fever Ray Shares 'Even It Out (Frost Children Remix)'

Fever Ray aka Karin Dreijer presents “Even It Out (Frost Children Remix),” the latest entry into their canon of Radical Romantics remixes.

Nov. 02, 2023

Fever Ray Shares 'Even It Out (Frost Children Remix)'

Fever Ray’s Radical Romantics, released earlier this year on Mute, is “their captivating third — and best — album” (Resident Advisor).

Today, Fever Ray aka Karin Dreijer presents “Even It Out (Frost Children Remix),” the latest entry into their canon of Radical Romantics remixes, alongside thrilling reworks by Avalon Emerson,  NifraDJ HARAM, Equiknoxx, God ColonyIvoryLogic1000, and LSDXOXO. With each remix, Dreijer continues to broaden the sonic palette of Radical Romantics. 

Up-and-coming electronic pop duo Frost Children rework the captivatingly venomous original co-produced by Dreijer and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, injecting it with rollicking beats and buoyant production, delightfully chaotic and dance-floor ready.

Starting this weekend, Fever Ray will embark on a new leg of their There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour, praised by Document Journal as a “full-blown spectacle.” The tour includes two nights in Los Angeles, plus performances in Austin, Portland, Seattle and Denver, prior to playing Mexico City’s Corona Capital.

Additionally, 2024 will see them return to the UK/EU for a run of dates. Full dates are listed below and all North American tickets are on sale now.

Fever Ray Tour Dates:

11/5/2023 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
11/7/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
11/8/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
11/10/2023 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *
11/12/2023 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
11/14/2023 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*
11/18/2023 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
2/23/2024 - Aarhus, DK @ Train
2/24/2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
2/26/2024 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
2/27/2024 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder
2/29/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Colton
3/1/2024 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
3/2/2024- London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
3/4/2024 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
3/6/2024- Berlin, DE @ Theater Des Westens

* = with CHRISTEENE

Photo Credit: Nina Andersson



