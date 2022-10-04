Fellow Artists Remember Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn

Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90. She died peacefully in her sleep early in the morning Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Throughout her 60-year career, Lynn achieved the highest level of success with over 50 Top 10 Hits including "Fist City," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "You're Lookin' At Country," "Don't Come Home A Drinking," "Coal Miner's Daughter," and more. Lynn also recorded legendary duets with The Wilburne Brothers, Ernest Tubb, and Conway Twitty.

The famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits, garnered every accolade available in music from GRAMMY awards to induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and broke down barriers for women everywhere with songs like "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Fist City" and "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Thanks to the Oscar-winning 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter starring Sissy Spacek, Lynn's story and songs were brought to an even wider audience, amplifying her impact on several generations of songwriters and artists in various genres including Jack White, with whom Lynn made the GRAMMY-winning 2004 album Van Lear Rose.

Throughout her 80s, Loretta continued to write new songs and, in 2016, returned to the charts with the GRAMMY-nominated Full Circle, the first in a series of critically acclaimed albums produced by her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, and John Carter Cash at Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn.

She followed up with the seasonal classic White Christmas Blue (2016) and 2018's GRAMMY-nominated Wouldn't It Be Great, a combination of newly written songs and fresh interpretations of her catalog.

In 2021, the American music icon released Still Woman Enough, a celebration of women in country music; her 50th studio album (not including her ten studio duet collaborations with Conway Twitty), Still Woman Enough featured a title track co-written with Patsy Lynn Russell and a deeply emotional "Coal Miner's Daughter Recitation," commemorating the 50th anniversary of the release of Lynn's signature song (October 5, 1970) and album (January 4, 1971).

Fellow artists and colleagues remember Loretta Lynn...

"Great Britain lost their long-time reigning Queen ... now we have lost ours... Rest Easy Miss Loretta ... we all loved you ... so very much ... until the day." - Joe Bonsall / The Oak Ridge Boys

"The world has lost an icon and a friend. Her music will live on forever. We love you Loretta and you are already missed. My prayers to her family, friends, and fans." - Johnny Lee

"Loretta Lynn was a sweet, kind, and genuine woman that George and I loved. George toured with her for many years. I will miss her dearly." - Nancy Jones

"I was so sorry to hear of Loretta's passing. We did so many great shows together. She's just one of my favorite people in the world and I'm going to miss her so much. Everybody else will, too." - David Frizzell

"Today country music lost one of its icons. The Coal Miner's daughter, Loretta Lynn, was one of the most gracious women I've ever met in my life. Besides being an amazing country music artist, she was a true Southern lady. I only met her once in May of 1997 but she made me feel like I had known her my whole life - like she was my favorite Aunt that I hadn't seen in a long time. Country music now has a void that will likely not be filled for quite some time if ever. Rest in peace, Miss Loretta." - Heath Wright / RICOCHET

"Country music was forever changed when God gave us Loretta Lynn. Now, it will never be the same again with her passing. She left a trail like no other! Loretta, you are loved and already missed terribly." - Dallas Wayne

"Sweet Miss Loretta has crossed the river Jordan. I first met her in 1977 and have since remained friends. Sheila and I will miss her greatly. I'll always cherish her recording of my song, "Wine Into Water". Please, pray for her family at this sad time. God bless you and rest in blessed peace." - T. Graham Brown

"This was a heartbreaking moment. I only met her a couple of times, but she was always been a big part of my life since I was a little kid. I have listened to her music. My momma and daddy played it all the time. You know they won't live forever, but when they go it still catches you off guard. She will always be here in spirit and soul." - Mark Chesnutt

"Oh so sad to hear of the passing of Loretta Lynn. I've listened to her music all my life, sang her songs, and was thrilled to work with her at the same shows on a few occasions. One, in particular, was in 1985 with Jim Ed Brown and Loretta. We started to sign autographs in front of the stage; the crowd started rushing the stage and security quickly hoisted me, Loretta, and Jim Ed to safety. I had never experienced anything like that. I realized a potentially dangerous situation was only because of the audience's love for the music and the artists. She was loved for her real, down-home, honest personality; in addition to her amazing voice and songs. She will be incredibly missed, but her music will live on forever. Rest In Sweet Peace Loretta." - Rhonda Vincent

"It's another very sad day as I hear the news of my dear friend Loretta Lynn passing. I always loved touring and doing concerts with her through the years. She was and will always be one of the strongest forces that helped propel country music worldwide. Gone but will never be forgotten. R.I.P. my friend." - T.G. Sheppard

"I'll always remember when Loretta Lynn and I shared a dressing room in California at Knott's Berry Farm for the ACM - Academy of Country Music show - we talked about shoe shopping! It was so much fun - Great memories of a great lady! May she Rest In Peace!" - Janie Fricke

"Having shared a dressing room with Loretta I can tell you she was really, truly a down-home lady. She will be missed." - Lacy J. Dalton

"Country music last a groundbreaking powerhouse, someone who paved the way for women in all genres of music." - Ian Flanigan

"I'm sad and so broken hearted to hear that Loretta Lynn, another one of my musical heroes has left for home. I will be forever grateful for the memories that I was able to make with her. My deepest sympathy to her precious family, friends, and fans." - Kelly Lang

"My heart is in pieces this morning as I hear the news of Loretta Lynn's passing. Loretta, you are and have been the biggest inspiration to me my entire life. You were the very first person I started singing; the one who gave me hope and passion to get into the music industry. I pray for your family and friends at this time. Rest easy, honky tonk girl" - Makenzie Phipps

"Every loss in our music industry hurts, but then there are those losses that hit you squarely between the eyes. For me, Loretta Lynn is one of those losses--my guess is, almost every country music fan felt the same way when he or she heard about Loretta's passing. We should have been prepared for this moment, but it was like taking a sucker punch. At the age of 90, she was a part of our music soundtrack. We all grew up with a Loretta Lynn song in our hearts. One of my proudest moments on the Grand Ole Opry was playing for Loretta Lynn. There are stars and there are icons. Loretta Lynn was an icon. My prayers go out to her family, friends, and fans. Today my heart breaks for us all." - Tim Atwood

"As a proud Kentuckian, today is a very sad day in our bluegrass state. Prayers up to the family of the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn. What an incredible career and legacy that she has left behind. So many iconic songs and a life every Small-town kid dreamed of. My prayers are with the family at this time. Long live the Coal Miner's Daughter. I'll continue to treasure her signature on my guitar. Love you too, Loretta." - JD Shelburne

"Today is truly one of the saddest days in Country music history. Loretta Lynn was truly the Queen of Country music and loved by so many. We all love her and will miss her dearly. Rest in peace sweet lady. A real Legend and Icon of our time." - Shane Owens

"I never thought the day would come that'd we'd lose one of the biggest voices in American music. Loretta Lynn was such a powerhouse and the epitome of the real deal. Her impact on being yourself and believing in your ability helped shape my career beyond measure. RIP Coal Miner's Daughter." - Kody Norris / The Kody Norris Show

Photo Credit: Russ Harrington