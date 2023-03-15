Far From Saints Announce Release of Self-Titled Debut

Far From Saints - a new band featuring Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave - is excited to announce the June 16th release of their self-titled debut album via Ignition Records. News of the LP comes with the group's latest single "Take It Through The Night" - a bluesy southern rock stunner.

Far From Saints will be available on CD, LP and digital formats and you can pre-order/pre-save HERE. In addition to announcing the album, the band just announced several high-profile gigs in the UK including March 26th at the Royal Albert Hall with Roger Daltrey, Richard Ashcroft, and Joan Armatrading as well as May 27th and 28th as direct support for Kings Of Leon at Wrexham FC.

In "Take It Through the Night," Patty's yearning, longing vocal provides echoes of the haunting melody and emotional resonance of Fleetwood Mac, while Kelly and Dwight's layered wall-of-sound guitars possess both the squalling slide of timeless Southern rock and a lurching intensity which recalls Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir." The song was written and produced by Far From Saints, with mixing courtesy of the Grammy-nominated Al Clay (Blur, Pixies).

"Patty wrote the whole 'Take It Through The Night' lyric herself. I had a tiny part of a blues riff and Dwight ran away with it and turned the chorus into a bit of an Eagles and Joe Walsh vibe. We were just in full-on guitar mode. We were trying to make an Allman Brothers record with that one." - Kelly Jones

Far From Saints instantly enamored audiences with their debut track "Let's Turn This Back Around." NYLON featured the song writing, "The woven harmonies by Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Patty Lynn make this striking, country-tinged duet all the more pretty." And Americana UK featured the video adding, "It's the combination of Lynn and Jones's voices that stands out here: gorgeous tune, beautiful harmonies, great tone and texture and emotional delivery."

"Let's Turn This Back Around" was added to Apple Music's Southern Craft playlist and led to Patty Lynn joining Joy Williams on her Southern Craft Radio Show. In the UK, the song was named as Jo Whiley's "Infatuation" before being added to the BBC Radio 2 playlist. As excitement built, the band announced their first ever live headline show at London's EartH Theatre on June 5th, selling it out in under two hours.

Taking in elements of country, rock, folk, soul, and Americana, Far From Saints' debut album is an indelible set of ten expertly crafted songs that touch on themes of love, perseverance, self-doubt, and self-healing. It's a record that, much like the band itself, was created over an unadulterated love of music and collaboration and, as a result, is honest, real, and brimming with integrity. Far From Saints have crafted a record which vibrates with intensity, anchored by Kelly and Patty's striking and magnetic vocal connection, and further elevated by their song-writing with Dwight.

"It's an album and it's meant to be listened to from start to finish. That's what I'd like for people to do. Listen to the whole thing and see it as a complete work on its own." - Patty Lynn

Far From Saints was born out of backstage hallways, dressing rooms, and hotels in 2019 when The Wind and The Wave supported Kelly Jones on his solo tour. They started by first covering Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty's "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" live each night and led to the trio trading musical touchstones and talking influences. Soon they were writing songs and harmonizing together. Feeling the chemistry, they quickly booked two sessions, one at the end of each leg of the tour and completed the album in just nine days.

Far From Saints will make their live debut later this month with a warm-up show at London's Oslo ahead of Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 26th. They'll then follow their debut headline show at EartH Theatre on June 5th by supporting Kings Of Leon at their two headline shows at Wrexham FC on May 27th and 28th.

The band is also confirmed as special guests to Paul Weller and were announced for the Black Deer Festival in June where they'll be playing alongside The Pretenders, Bonnie Raitt, Amanda Shires, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lucinda Williams, Calexico, Midlake, and Allison Russell. Further shows to be announced soon.

Watch the official lyric video here:

Confirmed Far From Saints Tour Dates

March 25th in London @ Oslo (warm-up show)

March 26th in London @ Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust Gala w/Roger Daltrey)

May 27th & May 28th in Wrexham, UK @ Wrexham FC (Kings Of Leon support)

June 5th in London, UK @ EartH Theatre (Headline Show, Sold-Out)

June 8th @ Westonbirt Arboretum (Special Guests to Paul Weller)

June 9th @ Cannock Chase Forest (Special Guests to Paul Weller)

June 16th-18th @ Black Deer Festival

June 17th @ Thetford Forest (Special Guests to Paul Weller)