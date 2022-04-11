Eyedress Unveils New Single 'Smoke & Mirrors'

Today, Los Angeles rising star Eyedress unveils a new song, "SMOKE & MIRRORS," featuring pro-skateboarder and Emmy-nominated actor Na-kel Smith, BOOFPAXKMOOKY and producer CASHCACHE.

Filipino producer and singer Idris Vicuña-aka Eyedress-says, "My inspiration for the track is mainly rap s on SoundCloud...I've been inspired by the jazz chords and synthesizers they would use on their plugg beats to the point where I felt some sort of connection, because the sound was pretty similar to what I was trying to do making indie rock songs."

Furthermore, Eyedress is set to perform at Coachella on April 17 and April 24.

Eyedress, born and raised in Philippines, has been signed to Lex Records since the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021. The song-now certified platinum-has 224 million streams and counting on Spotify, and was his first single to chart in the US. "It was surreal," Vicuña recounts. "When I was making that album, I had no idea it would take off like that." "Romantic Lover" from the LP was just awarded a gold certification.

His fifth LP, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found Eyedress collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more.

Watch the animated video for the new single by Josh Parsons here: