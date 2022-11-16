Eric Johnson Announces Treasure Tour 2023

ERIC JOHNSON, the prolific Grammy-Award winning, Austin-based songwriter and guitarist is hitting the road early next year after a long break when, like everyone, he was forced to cut his Spring 2020 tour a week short after the lockdown occurred. The Treasure Tour kicks off on February 11, 2023 in Houston, TX and will continue through April 2 right back in Texas at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio.

The tour will pick up once again for Leg 2 on September 8 in North Carolina before concluding on October 12 in Tulsa, OK. Full itinerary is below. The Treasure Tour will celebrate Johnson's TWO new separate albums, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today, released this past July via his new partnership with Blue Élan Records.

It was during the mandatory 'lockdown vacation' that all of us endured throughout 2020 when Johnson realized, "I have the time, let's go through the vaults and see what's there." What he found was enough material to emerge with two albums featuring nine songs on each LP. The Grammy-winning, multi-genre guitarist took inventory-both emotionally and musically-delving into the many unfinished tracks, outtakes, demos, and sonic ideas in his archive to compile the 18 songs that ultimately ended up on the albums.

"I started pulling these recordings out of the vault at my studio. Some were professionally done, some were just scratch tapes, some were rehearsal recordings on cassette," Johnson explains. The music spanned 25 years of "creations, thoughts and ideas that remained unfinished for many years." In some of the deeply moving music Johnson discovered a "certain personal magic" and decided to allow song cuts to remain as they were initially created. Others were embellished; a few songs are new.

Among Johnson's many accolades are a Grammy award for "Cliffs of Dover " (a track from his Platinum certified Ah Via Musicom), ten more Grammy nominations, lifetime induction into the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats and his listing among the "100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century" by Musician. In his hometown of Austin TX, a city full of guitarists, the readers of the Austin Chronicle have voted ERIC JOHNSON the city's "Best Electric Guitarist" and "Best Acoustic Guitarist" in their yearly poll year after year. They also named him "Electric Guitarist of the Decade" and one of the top five "Musicians of the Decade".

2022 Treasure Tour Dates

2/11/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

2/15/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

2/16/23 - Reno, NV - Whitney Peak Hotel

2/17/23 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

2/18/23 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

2/19/23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

2/22/23 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

2/23/23 - Beverly Hills, CA - The Canyon @ The Saban Theatre

2/25/23 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

2/26/23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove Of Anaheim

2/28/23 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

3/1/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

3/3/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Madison Center for the Arts

3/4/23 - Albuquerque, NM - National Hispanic Cultural Center - Journal Theatre

3/5/23 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

3/7/23 - Wichita, KS - Wave - Indoor

3/8/23 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

3/9/23 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

3/10/23 - Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre

3/11/23 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

3/12/23 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

3/14/23 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

3/15/23 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

3/16/23 - Melbourne, FL - The Maxwell C. King Center

3/17/23 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

3/18/23 - Clearwater, FL - Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

3/20/23 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum

3/21/23 - Chattanooga, TN - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

3/22/23 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre

3/23/23 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse

3/25/23 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

3/26/23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3/28/23 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

3/29/23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Mid City Ballroom

3/31/23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

4/1/23 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

4/2/23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Treasure Tour Leg 2

9/8/23 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium

9/9/23 - Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

9/11/23 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

9/12/23 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

9/13/23 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

9/14/23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/15/23 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

9/16/23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

9/17/23 - Albany, NY - Swyer Theatre at the Egg

9/19/23 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

9/21/23 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC

9/22/23 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford

9/23/23 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall Norfolk

9/24/23 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

9/26/23 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

9/27/23 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center For The Arts

9/28/23 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9/29/23 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

9/30/23 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall Babeville

10/1/23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

10/2/23 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

10/4/23 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

10/5/23 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

10/6/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

10/7/23 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

10/9/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

10/10/23 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

10/11/23 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room

10/12/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom