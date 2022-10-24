Emma Ruth Rundle Announces North American Tour

Singer-songwriter and visual artist Emma Ruth Rundle is pleased to announce her headlining North American 2023 Spring Tour today. The forthcoming run will be the first time she performs her latest renowned albums Engine of Hell and Orpheus Looking Back EP (Sargent House) live stateside.

Kicking off in March, highlights include Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, two nights at San Francisco's Swedish American Hall, NYC's Le Poisson Rouge, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Vancouver, Toronto, Boston and more. Experimental saxophonist and musician Patrick Shiroishi will be supporting on each date. Tickets are on sale this Friday, October 28 at 10AM Local Here.

Today Rundle also reveals her surreal new tour documentary "All I Know of Love". Rundle and director Geert Braekers, who've traveled and toured together for years, worked collaboratively on the short which combines Rundle's poems from the road with intimate footage from her 2022 tour across the UK and Ireland. It's striking, offbeat and candidly captures a day in the life of a performer.

Rundle's latest and riveting album Engine of Hell is stark, intimate, and unflinching. For anyone that's endured trauma and grief, there's a beautiful solace in hearing Rundle articulate and humanize that particular type of pain not only with her words, but with her particular mysterious language of melody and timbre. The album captures a moment where a masterful songwriter strips away all flourishes and embellishments in order to make every note and word hit with maximum impact, leaving little to hide behind.

Rundle has always been a multifaceted musician, equally capable of dreamy abstraction (as heard on her debut album Electric Guitar: One), maximalist textural explorations (see her work in Marriages, Red Sparowes, Nocturnes or collaborations with Chelsea Wolfe and Thou), and the classic acoustic guitar singer-songwriter tradition (exemplified by Some Heavy Ocean). But on Engine of Hell, Rundle focuses on an instrument that she left behind in her early twenties when she began playing in bands: the piano. In combination with her voice, the piano playing creates a kind of intimacy, as if we're sitting beside Rundle on the bench, or perhaps even playing the songs ourselves.

Emma Ruth Rundle Live Dates

Nov 01: Vor Frelser kirke - Aalborg (DK) ~

Nov 03: Skt. Jakob - Oslo (NO) ~

Nov 05: House of Culture - Helsinki (FI) ~

Nov 06: Fotografiska - Tallinn (EE) ~

Nov 08: Reformed Church - Riga (LV) ~ SOLD OUT

Nov 09: Sts. Johns' Church - Vilnius (LI) ~

Nov 11: Niebo - Warsaw (PL) ~

Nov 12: Centrum Manggha - Krakow (PL) ~

Nov 13: Stary Klasztor - Wroclaw (PL) ~

Nov 14: Venuše ve Švehlovce - Prague (CZ) ~ SOLD OUT

Mar 24: Saint James Hall - Vancouver, BC *

Mar 25: Neumos - Seattle, WA

Mar 26: Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Mar 28: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

Mar 29: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

Mar 31: Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA

Apr 04: Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Apr 06: The Access Club - Toronto, ON

Apr 08: Crystal Ballroom - Boston, MA

Apr 09: Le Poisson Rouge - New York City, NY

~ w/ Jo Quail

* w/ Patrick Shiroishi