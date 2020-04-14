Emily Wells Announces New Album IN THE DARK MOVING Release Date

New York composer, producer and singer Emily Wells will release her new album In The Dark Moving on May 15 via Thesis & Instinct, a minimal companion piece to the original music in the form of Wells' voice, her guitars, and nothing else. Pre-order the album HERE. Her new single, "Remind Me To Remember (Minimal Recording)" debuts today, listen below!

In celebration of the new release, Wells will host a special Instagram Live concert tonight at 8:00pm ET, tune in HERE. Of the new track, Wells reflects, "'Remind Me to Remember' is about sorrow in the wake of one's own passivity but also a belief in one's ability to change, to serve something other than the self. I wrote it shortly after the 2016 election but its themes remain and keep ringing that bell that the center will not hold."

Continuing the work begun on her acclaimed 2019 album This World is Too _____ For You, Wells' newest release In The Dark Moving reimagines the original tracks hailed by NPR as "visionary" and "mind-blowing." Initially commissioned by Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra's Liquid Music Series and Metropolis Ensemble, this latest recording offers a thoughtful, minimal companion piece to the original music in the form of Wells, her guitars, and nothing else.

Recorded solely by Wells in her Harlem studio during the summer of 2019, she reflects, "I'm interested in getting another look at a song, both in performance and recording. It keeps the song a living thing. I began working on these recordings out of curiosity. I wanted them to be the sort of thing a person could put on quietly at the end of the day on a little speaker and watch the light drain."

Emily Wells is a multi-instrumentalist, classically trained violinist, composer and producer. Wells blends classical and modern instrumentation and often samples live to create "dramatic, meticulous and gothic songs" (New York Times) that blend "traditionalism with electronic ambiance" (NPR). On stage, Wells' evocative solo performances leave audiences equal parts dancing and grieving, as she builds new instruments out of acoustic and electronic drums, synth and violin. Her newest work, In The Dark Moving is Wells' sixth full-length album and fourth for her own label Thesis & Instinct.

Photo Credit: Res





