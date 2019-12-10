Emily King Announces New Acoustic Album & Tour

Fresh off the heels of two Grammy Award nominations, New York native and singer-songwriter Emily King delighted fans this morning, announcing a forthcoming release of 11 acoustically arranged songs from across her catalog, due out January 17 on Making Music Records / ATO Records. The to-be-titled collection of songs features highlights from 2011's The Seven EP, 2016's The Switch, and King's acclaimed latest studio album Scenery. Today, King shares the acoustic version of her Grammy-nominated single "Look at Me Now." Listen below!

The album, produced by Jeremy Most and featuring string arrangements by Rob Moose, will be accompanied by a nationwide tour this January and February. King will be hitting U.S. cities coast to coast, including multiple dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, performing stripped-down versions of her songs. All dates are below and tickets are available HERE.

Emily King has been nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards -- Best R&B Song for her single "Look at Me Now" and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her album Scenery and its engineers Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane, and Jeremy Most and mastering engineer Bob Ludwig.

Scenery has been praised for its "starry-eyed earnestness of acoustically arranged versions" by NPR Music, while Pitchfork called its "sleek, vibrant R&B... the perfect frame for her extraordinary voice." King spent 2019 taking her dynamic live show on the road, making high-profile TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS This Morning, performing at Coachella and Lollapalooza, and opening a massive arena tour with Sara Bareilles that included dates at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

2020 ACOUSTIC TOUR

TICKETS & VIP PACKAGES

1/30: Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

1/31: The Triple Door - Seattle, WA

2/01: Rio Theatre - Vancouver, BC

2/04: Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA

2/05: Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA

2/07: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

2/08: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

2/11: Eddie's Attic - Atlanta, GA

2/12: Eddie's Attic - Atlanta, GA

2/14: Space - Evanston, IL

2/15: Space - Evanston, IL

2/17: The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON

2/18: The Drake - Toronto, ON

2/20: The Cutting Room - New York, NY

2/21: The Cutting Room - New York, NY

2/22: The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY - GA Tickets Sold Out / VIP - Limited Availability

2/28: Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

2/29: Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez





Related Articles View More Music Stories