Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emily Elbert Releases New Single 'Stream of Consciousness'

Emily Elbert Releases New Single 'Stream of Consciousness'

Elbert's new album will be released on August 19.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

This Friday (8/19), esteemed musician Emily Elbert will release her newest album Woven Together. The enchanting and thought-provoking project evokes ideas of transcendentalism by touching on themes of community, self-inquiry, vulnerability, and gratitude, while merging swirling psychedelic soul and folk.

Rooted in curiosity, Elbert says the experience was a holistic one, like hiking up a mountain or tending to a garden. "Making it felt process-oriented and exploratory, without any sense of capitalistic pressure - music for the sake of making something loving and true." she explains.

Ahead of the release, today she shared the final glimpse into the project with the single "Stream of Consciousness," first premiered by Under the Radar. Backed by a snaking bassline, Elbert's honeyed vocals reference texts by philosopher J. Krishnamurti and the Buddhist concept of 'Mahamudra.' She explains, "It's intention-setting, a prayer; lovingly and respectfully acknowledging the perpetual cycle of life and death." The track follows previously released singles "For Free" and "Not Alone."

After having spent much of the past few years focusing on co-writes, studio sessions, and tours for industry peers such as Gwen Stefani, Esperanza Spalding, Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Jacob Collier, Jenny Lewis, and many others, Woven Together is Elbert's first album of original music since 2018's We Who Believe in Freedom.

Co-produced by Elbert and Alex Krispin (Daniel Lanois, Ben Sollee, Jarina de Marco), the album features additional instrumentation from bassist Solomon Dorsey (Lucius, KT Tunstall, Jose James), drummer Abe Rounds (Meshell Ndegeocello, Andrew Bird, Blake Mills, Seal), and Hailey Niswanger (Clairo, Kali Uchis) on woodwinds.

Growing up on Jimi Hendrix and Joni Mitchell, Elbert has always been drawn to music that has a social or political charge to it. "With reverence, but also a healthy sense of rebellion," she says. Now, having released several acclaimed albums, Woven Together brings us to the turbulence-free journey from self to universe, threaded together over the course of seven captivating tracks.

"One thing that feels central to the whole project (and my being) is the idea that any act can be an act of prayer, pleasure or play," she says. "It felt that way making this whole album, really - rooted in the Earth, but reaching for the stars."

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Peter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and VinylPeter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and Vinyl
August 16, 2022

As part of their long relationship with live concert releases, Peter Hook & The Light and Live Here Now have announced that the recent sold out homecoming “Joy Division : A Celebration” show end July 2022 at O2 Apollo Manchester was recorded in full and is now set for release as a limited edition triple CD and vinyl as well as download.
Danny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKSDanny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKS
August 16, 2022

Tony winner Danny Burstein, Susan Sarandon, Justin Marcel McManus, John Turturro, Carmen Ejogo, Hart Bochner, Ben Shenkman, Leon Addison Brown, and Dan Finnerty all appear in a tale about a hypnotist blackmailed into becoming a hitman. Parker is an 18-Year Old Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer.
Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'
August 16, 2022

Miami’s electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, has set a release for their upcoming single Nicotine Dreams. Better Strangers recorded the track at Brain Damage Studios before having it mixed by Grammy award winner James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum.
THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8
August 16, 2022

Fans didn’t sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Check out the complete Netflix Top 10 now!
Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATIONExclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
August 16, 2022

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.