Emily Elbert Releases New Single 'Stream of Consciousness'

This Friday (8/19), esteemed musician Emily Elbert will release her newest album Woven Together. The enchanting and thought-provoking project evokes ideas of transcendentalism by touching on themes of community, self-inquiry, vulnerability, and gratitude, while merging swirling psychedelic soul and folk.

Rooted in curiosity, Elbert says the experience was a holistic one, like hiking up a mountain or tending to a garden. "Making it felt process-oriented and exploratory, without any sense of capitalistic pressure - music for the sake of making something loving and true." she explains.

Ahead of the release, today she shared the final glimpse into the project with the single "Stream of Consciousness," first premiered by Under the Radar. Backed by a snaking bassline, Elbert's honeyed vocals reference texts by philosopher J. Krishnamurti and the Buddhist concept of 'Mahamudra.' She explains, "It's intention-setting, a prayer; lovingly and respectfully acknowledging the perpetual cycle of life and death." The track follows previously released singles "For Free" and "Not Alone."

After having spent much of the past few years focusing on co-writes, studio sessions, and tours for industry peers such as Gwen Stefani, Esperanza Spalding, Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Jacob Collier, Jenny Lewis, and many others, Woven Together is Elbert's first album of original music since 2018's We Who Believe in Freedom.

Co-produced by Elbert and Alex Krispin (Daniel Lanois, Ben Sollee, Jarina de Marco), the album features additional instrumentation from bassist Solomon Dorsey (Lucius, KT Tunstall, Jose James), drummer Abe Rounds (Meshell Ndegeocello, Andrew Bird, Blake Mills, Seal), and Hailey Niswanger (Clairo, Kali Uchis) on woodwinds.

Growing up on Jimi Hendrix and Joni Mitchell, Elbert has always been drawn to music that has a social or political charge to it. "With reverence, but also a healthy sense of rebellion," she says. Now, having released several acclaimed albums, Woven Together brings us to the turbulence-free journey from self to universe, threaded together over the course of seven captivating tracks.

"One thing that feels central to the whole project (and my being) is the idea that any act can be an act of prayer, pleasure or play," she says. "It felt that way making this whole album, really - rooted in the Earth, but reaching for the stars."

