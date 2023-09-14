Emerging R&B Girl Group, The Shindellas, Unveil New Single 'Think of Me'

“Think of Me,” the new song from emerging R&B girl group, The Shindellas, debuts today.

Of the song, The Shindellas share, “‘Think of Me’ is a timeless R&B classic. One you'll feel deep in your soul. This one is for the lovers out there.”

“Think of Me” is the latest track to be shared from the trio’s highly anticipated new album, Shindo, set for release on October 20 via Weirdo Workshop/Thirty Tigers—pre-save/pre-order here.

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul to bring forth a sound they call “New American Soul.” Across its nine tracks, The Shindellas showcase the depths of their combined vocals with a sound that spans soul music’s past, present and future.

In addition to “Think of Me,” Shindo will feature previously-shared tracks, “Ooh La La,” “Juicy” and “Last Night Was Good For My Soul,” which is currently in the top 15 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and continues to climb.

Of the latest single, “Ooh La La,” Grimy Goods praises, “Over spirals of scintillating riffs and effervescent synths, The Shindellas pay homage to the kind of timelessly dreamy and soulful romancers produced by girl groups of decades past,” and You Know I Got Soul declares, “It isn’t long before everyone is up on their feet, grooving to the rhythm.”

Known for their energetic live shows, The Shindellas recently performed a tribute to Evelyn “Champagne” King at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors. The group is set to perform select dates across North America this fall, including Nashville’s AmericanaFest next week. See below for the complete itinerary and purchase tickets Click Here.

The Shindellas—Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones—made history as the first R&B band to perform at the CMT Awards in 2021. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, the trio has performed most recently at the 2023 Black Music Honors, as well as at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Disney’s Dreamers Academy, ESSENCE Festival of Culture, TEDxNashville Women and the 2021 CMA Country Christmas.

The Shindellas are already receiving widespread notice with the Nashville Scene asserting, “The trio is a true vocal powerhouse, and they eschew the idea of a lead singer in favor of trading verses and singing in glorious three-part harmony,” while NPR Music praises, “Girl group vocal pop has evolved across many generations, without always getting its due as a legitimate musical tradition…As a sophisticated girl group rising out of the Nashville music-making community, the Shindellas are positioned to defy all these perceptions and more.”

THE SHINDELLAS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 14—Sacramento, CA—Harlow’s

September 23—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest

September 27—Nashville, TN—City Winery*

September 28—Atlanta, GA—Urban One Radio Blitz

October 7—Charlotte, NC—WPEG/WBAV Power 98 Celebrity Basketball Game

October 20—5th Anniversary for The Kenny Smoov Morning Show

October 23—Oxford, MS—2023 SarahFest

*with J Brown

photo credit: Ezelle Franklin