Ellie Swartz Releases New Single 'in the moonlight'

Her debut EP is coming in January 2021.

Ellie Swartz released her new single, "in the moonlight," today! Listen below.

Ellie is a singer/songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. She grew up in NJ, where she began her love for music at a young age. She writes, records, and produces her original music, under the name ELLIE.

Blending genres with her layered harmonies, sounds of nature, over ringing guitars and production, Ellie's newest single release, "in the moonlight," features KYL Beats on guitar, drums, and production. Ellie worked in collaboration with KYL Beats to produce this song.

Ellie wrote "in the moonlight" two years ago, and, prior to the pandemic, loved to perform this song and others live at a variety of venues across NYC, including Pianos, and The Well. "in the moonlight" features ocean waves, strings, harmonies, and electric guitar, hinting at a theme of nostalgia and memories of summer and of love. Ellie is influenced by Fionn Regan, Joni Mitchell, Anita Baker, SZA, Jewel, and many others.

Ellie founded her own production company early this year, 603 Productions. She has produced live shows, writing sessions, and supported collaboration with other musicians, including Josh Young and Pierce Lockett. She has produced her own music from her bedroom-studio and you can stream and buy her singles: "Yellow Letter" and "Sigh" on all platforms!

Ellie would like to thank her friends and family who have supported the arts and artists throughout the pandemic and hopes all of those who listen to "in the moonlight" and her other music can enjoy it as much as she enjoyed creating it.

Ellie's next release will be her debut EP, which will be coming out in January 2021. Follow ELLIE on her website and Instagram to stay up to date about new music and other projects that will be coming soon!

The single was produced by KYL Beats, with music and lyrics by Ellie Swartz. The cover art was made in collaboration with Nick Reit.

Listen to "in the moonlight" here:

