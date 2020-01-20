Ella Eyre Announces May 2020 Headline UK Tour

Ella Eyre announces her 2020 headline U.K. tour taking place across the UK over May and June. The string of dates will open in Glasgow on May 27 and close in Bristol on June 3, featuring a London headline show at the 02 Forum Kentish Town on June 2. Tickets go on general sale Friday 24th January at 9AM at LiveNation.co.uk



The formidable Ella Eyre releases her incredible brand new single New Me, out now on Island Records. Heralding a new year and embodying a triumphant sense of independence and empowerment, New Me evokes that moment post breakup you regain the self-assurance and self-love you may have lost during a once turbulent relationship.

Full 2020 Tour Dates



May

Wednesday 27 SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow, UK

Thursday 28 Newcastle Uni, Newcastle, UK

Saturday 30 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Sunday 31 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

June

Tuesday 2 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

Wednesday 3 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK



New Me also affirms an awesome new era for the 25-year-old singer-songwriter powerhouse and performer, as she recently signed a deal with the legendary Island Records.



Following the loss of her father and with the whole-hearted support of her new label, Ella returned to her roots in Jamaica, flying some of her favorite writers and producers over to the island's famous Geejam Studios (Rhianna, Drake, Diplo et al.) to create some of her most stunning work to date. Having worked with the likes of Banx & Ranx, Shakka, Kiana Ledé and Yxng Bane on the new material, Ella has for the first time arrived leading her own team, working on her own terms.

Ella Eyre rose to prominence after featuring on vocals for Rudimental's double platinum number one single Waiting All Night in 2014, which later won the BRIT Award for British Single of the Year. With two MOBO Awards, two further platinum selling singles and a top 5 album under her belt, perhaps you'd have expected Ella to rest on her laurels.



In 2018 Ella released Answerphone with production duo Banx & Ranx featuring Yxng Bane. With a dance-hall inflected beat and Ella's irresistible knack for a moreish, lovelorn hook, it was an instant hit with over 100,000,000 streams and counting. Answerphone's success gave added confidence in her new direction, but Ella was still keen to find a new creative home for her work. One billion streams later and Ella is now signed to the legendary Island Records, the rest they say is history.



Tickets for Ella Eyre's UK tour go on sale to the general public Friday 24th January at 10AM GMT at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.







