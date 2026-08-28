Eli Derby Drops Debut EP LOVESHY, Shares FUMBLE Video

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Eli Derby has released his Art@War / Warner Records debut EP, LOVESHY, a project the Maryland-bred singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist describes as a deeply personal collection about the rush, uncertainty, and risk of falling for someone when the stakes are real.

At the center of the project is 'Fumble,' Eli's emotionally charged standout about realizing you may have let the right person slip away—and doing everything possible to win them back. Written by Eli alongside Delante 'Butta' Murphy (Trey Songz) and Charlene Gilliam, and produced by Delante 'Butta' Murphy, the track pairs old-school horns and live guitar with Eli's raw, pleading vocals. His lyrics capture the regret at the heart of the song: 'I was moving inconsistent, I want you to be my Mrs. / I watched forever slip away.'

The accompanying 'Fumble' music video turns that tension into chemistry. Starring Eli opposite Love Island's season 7 winner and fan favorite Amaya Espinal, the visual follows the push and pull of two people who clearly can't stay away from each other. Their chemistry gives the video a cinematic, intimate energy that makes Eli's plea feel even more immediate.

'LOVESHY is about holding on to hope in love,' says Eli. 'Blending R&B, pop, and guitar-driven production, it captures the excitement, vulnerability, and uncertainty of falling for someone new, serving as a soundtrack for anyone still willing to take a chance on love.'

Across LOVESHY, Eli brings that same openness to a sound built from R&B, pop, live instrumentation, and guitar-driven production. The project features contributions from Ayo The Producer (Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller), Gabriel Lambirth (Tinashe, Lucky Daye), NYGO (4Batz), Troy Taylor U The Goat (Tank, Chris Brown), Pooh Beatz (Jack Harlow, Drake), Go Grizzly (Nicki Minaj, Future), B100 (Cardi B, GloRilla), Vontae Thomas (Logic, IDK), and GRAMMY Award winner Christopher 'Deep' Henderson (Jamie Foxx, Mario), among others.

The project also includes 'Fine As U,' a confident declaration of devotion; 'What Then,' a high-stakes look at romantic uncertainty; 'Don't Play,' a summer-ready steal-your-girl anthem; and 'Pretty Girl Dangerous,' Eli's flirtatious collaboration with Baltimore rapper Bri3 that helped kick off his new musical chapter.

LOVESHY arrives as the latest chapter in Eli's evolution from self-taught DMV musician to one of R&B's most compelling emerging voices. After first picking up drums, piano, and guitar as a teenager, Eli developed a distinct approach rooted in musicianship and honest storytelling. His catalog has generated nearly 40 million global streams, with songs including 'Cadillac Dreams,' 'Lately' featuring 6LACK, and a series of projects that established his ability to make deeply personal R&B feel immediate and contemporary.

Tracklist

'Who's There For You'

'Fine As U'

'What Then'

'Don't Play'

'Fumble'

'Lost In The Moment'

'Pretty Girl Dangerous' feat. Bri3

'Trigga Happy'

'I Want It'

'you, you'

'Nana Said'

'Feels Like Home'

About Eli Derby

Eli Derby is reviving the fiery heart of R&B. Armed with sleek vocals and an electric guitar, the Maryland-born singer/songwriter/producer/instrumentalist sits at the crossroads of the genre's two modern strains: the produced, hip-hop-infused sounds that grew out of '90s/'00s radio; and the raw, live fare that evolved up from R&B's OG practitioners. Aside from the guitar, also central to his live shows and social posts, Eli is set apart by unabashed emotional honesty. To him, vulnerability is no weakness. 'My job as an artist is to make you feel something,' he says. 'There's power in showing that it's okay to love.'

His heartfelt artistry began taking shape early. He first fell for rhythm, picking up drumsticks at age 2 and soon playing at church. By 10, he'd taught himself piano, and sought school auditions with athletic verve. But when he learned guitar at 17, his evolution went into overdrive. Within a year, he broke out with 2021's 'Gaslight,' then grew his storytelling and melodic instincts across a string of projects building to 2025's sonically diverse Slow Burn EP, racking up a 6LACK collab and an Etta James interpolation along the way, along with over 40 million streams. Now teamed up with Art@War / Warner Records, Eli Derby is leaning deeper than ever into his ability to transform everyday emotions into stories that linger long after the music ends.

Photo Credit: Eli Chandler



Photo Credit: Eli Chandler

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