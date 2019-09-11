Electric Wizard to Tour the East Coast this Fall

Advancing their American assault, British doom legends Electric Wizard are one again returning to the United States. This November, Electric Wizard will level everything in their path and perform in St. Petersburg, FL, Atlanta, GA, Silver Spring, MD, Brooklyn, NY, Philadelphia, PA and Worcester, MA. The tour follows last month's praiseworthy appearance at Las Vegas' Psycho Festival where Electric Wizard shook the foundation of the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Soon, residents along the Eastern seaboard will have their chance to experience Electric Wizard's massively monolithic wall of sound with a set list that traverses the group's 9 album, 25-year-long legacy.

Electric Wizard continue to support their acclaimed 2017 album Wizard Bloody Wizard. Since its release, the band has played select shows in the United States and overseas including high profile appearances at the likes of London's iconic Shepard's Bush Empire, Up In Smoke (Switzerland), Deathfest (Netherlands), and more. Electric Wizard is commonly (and rightfully) referred to as "the heaviest band in the world," with at least three of their nine LP's widely recognized as genre benchmarks and heavy metal classics: 1996's Come My Fanatics..., 2000's Dopethrone and 2007's Witchcult Today. Electric Wizard remain an undeniable influence over modern doom metal and how it is perceived today.

Tour dates and venues are detailed below - these shows are not to miss. More news from Electric Wizard to surface soon.

ELECTRIC WIZARD, ON TOUR w/ MIDNIGHT:

November 15 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Landing

November 16 Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

November 18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

November 19 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 22 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium





