Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
The vinyl is set for release on May 19.
EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations, set for release on May 19 via BMG pre-save/pre-order here.
Of the reissue, band leader and principal songwriter Mark Oliver Everett-aka E-says: "When it was time to master the Blinking Lights reissue, I needed to listen to the whole double album for the first time since it came out in 2005, and I was surprised by what I heard. It was an intense and emotional experience for me, and I felt proud of it and overwhelmed by how hard we worked on it. I'll start mentally preparing to listen to it again when it's reissued again in 10 years."
First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band's most personal records since 1998's Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, disappointment, comfort, hope and renewal.
Despite being met with initially tepid reviews, the 33-track double album achieved some of the strongest critical acclaim of the band's career and stands as a favorite among band members and fans alike, achieving cult status over the decades.
The latest reissue follows EELS' recent limited edition vinyl reissues of their earlier trilogy, Hombre Lobo, End Times, and Tomorrow Morning, and their critically acclaimed 2022 record, Extreme Witchcraft, which found praise at The New York Times, Stereogum, SPIN, MOJO, NME and more.
EELS are currently on the road for the long-awaited Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America which kicked off in the UK last month to rave reviews from Daily Express ("going all out at their blistering, bluesy best"-5*), The Times (4*), Louder Than War and more.
EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 13 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak.
In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III. 2020's Earth To Dora album, received extensive critical praise, and was described as "their sweetest natured album ever" by The Independent and awarded four stars in MOJO and NME.
EUROPE/NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2023
April 14-Vienna, Austria-Gasometer
April 15-Budapest, Hungary-Akvarium Klub
April 17-Bologna, Italy-Estragon
April 18-Milan, Italy-Alcatraz
April 20-Reims, France-La Cartonnerie
April 21-Paris, France-Salle Pleyel
April 22-Rennes, France- Le MeM
April 24-Zurich, Switzerland-Hall 622
April 25-Les Docks-Lausanne, Switzerland
April 26-Nimes, France-La Paloma
April 27-Barcelona, Spain-Razzmatazz
April 29-Vigo, Spain-Auditorio
April 30-Madrid, Spain-La Riviera
June 8-San Diego, CA-Belly Up
June 10-Los Angeles, CA-Fonda Theatre
June 11-Berkeley, CA-The UC Theatre
June 13-Portland, OR-Revolution Hall
June 14-Seattle, WA-The Neptune Theatre
June 16-Salt Lake City, UT-Metro Music Bar
June 17-Denver, CO-Gothic Theater
June 18-Lawrence, KS-Liberty Hall
June 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue
June 21-Chicago, IL-Metro
June 23-Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA-Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
June 24-Glenside (Philadelphia)-PA Keswick Theatre
June 25-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club
June 27-New York, NY-Webster Hall
June 28-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore
June 29-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle
June 30-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse