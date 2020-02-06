Eddy Lee Ryder Premieres New Video For 'Small Apartment'

NYC singer, songwriter, and daredevil Eddy Lee Ryder (formerly Liz Brennan), is premiering the music video for her recent single "Small Apartment," via Pure Grain Audio today! Watch it below. The single is now available across streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.

On the single, Ryder shares, "This song is lovingly about my downstairs neighbor and my biggest fan, Roberta, of Apartment 7, who had me evicted."

Eddy Lee Ryder creates surprise-filled songs infused with rock and pop that tell dramatic stories filtered through a slightly cracked lens. Proclaimed "demented pop," her music is propelled by her charismatic voice that breathes fresh life into lyrics inspired by the intensity, struggle and grit of NYC and the bizarre worlds beyond. A ready, willing and able mistress of everything from murder ballads to love songs and upbeat party tunes, Eddy's unconventional, theatrical approach to songwriting mingles contagious '70s good-time rock riffs and pop beats with complex poetry, layers that sparkle through her well-crafted recordings that invite audiences to explore her inner world; an apocalyptic dance party.

To date, she released an EP under her former moniker, Liz Brennan, as well as a series of singles, in collaboration with Kevin Killen best known for his work on Peter Gabriel's So, and the Grammy-award winning record Blackstar by David Bowie. Among her singles "The Party Song," which takes a satirical look at party culture that, went viral, exceeding 2M views due to a fake casting call to all available bachelor's willing to dance in only a tuxedo top to the song.

Over the course of 2019, Ryder has released a number of singles, and is currently planning the release of her new EP, Expected To Fly this year.

Watch the new video below.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Feb 08 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

Feb 09 - Washington D.C. @ DC9

Feb 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

Feb 12 - Charleston, SC @ Radio Room

Feb 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

Feb 29 - Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope House

May 19 - San Diego, CA @ The Merrow

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The HiHat

May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

May 27 - Denver, CO @ Lion's Lair

May 28 - Omaha, NE @ The Down Under Lounge





