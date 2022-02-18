Eddie Benjamin Releases 'Weatherman' Before Joining Justin Bieber on Tour

Today, singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin introduces his upcoming debut album with new single, "Weatherman." A defiant call for optimism in troubling times, the Australian newcomer imbues his message of hope with old-school soul and irresistible pop hooks.

The addictive track also arrives alongside a colorful video, which made its broadcast premiere today via an MTV First Look, airing at the top of every music hour on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, and simultaneously via a Nickelodeon Music premiere. Starting tonight in San Diego, CA, Eddie will also be joining Justin Bieber for the Justice arena tour.

Over lilting keys, Eddie begins "Weatherman" with a plea for brighter days. "Go tell the weatherman I said, I want it sunny outside today," he sings. While the tone is uplifting, Eddie penned the song while battling anxiety. "I felt out of control and didn't know what to do," the 20 year old tells Rolling Stone.

"I couldn't help how I felt, and it summed up all these extremities in a really vulnerable way. You're talking to yourself, asking for a sunny day." With its confessional lyrics and heady blend of soul, jazz, and pop, "Weatherman'' combines his many influences for a sound that feels classic yet uniquely his. "I'd like to expose this generation to timeless songcraft in a contemporary way," he says.

"Weatherman" is accompanied by a striking video, which highlights the rising star's whimsical nature and love of all things classic. Colorful, cryptic, and full of mysterious figures, it's a surreal, rich video that suits the depth and character of the track. Directed by Tyler Yee [Lana Del Rey, G-Eazy], it adds yet another dimension to the richness of his textured sophistipop-upbeat yet complex, familiar yet new.

Alongside the release, Eddie joins Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour, which kicks off tonight in San Diego, CA, an appropriate fit for a pop visionary in his own right. The tour, which also includes Jaden, Harry Hudson, and ¿Téo?, will traverse the US and Canada. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, while the tour routing can be found below.

This new single follows Eddie Benjamin's 2021 debut EP, Emotional, which earned praise from tastemakers and critics alike. Over the past year, Eddie has been profiled and featured by publications like Interview, GQ Australia, Paper, Flaunt, WWD, GOAT/The Greatest, Ones To Watch, and more, while he has covered magazines like Wonderland., BASIC, and Harper's BAZAAR SG. People Magazine called him a 2021 artist to watch, exclaiming that Eddie "will leave you 'Speechless'." It's not hard to see why.

Now, with "Weatherman" he's showing that his boundary-pushing pop songwriting has even more hidden depth. He'll no doubt explore that further as he prepares his first full-length, which is set to show off all the colors and vibrant textures of his work.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates with Justin Bieber

02/18: Pechanga Arena @ San Diego, CA

02/20: T-Mobile Arena @ Las Vegas, NV

02/22: Gila River Arena @ Glendale, AZ

02/24: The Forum @ Inglewood, CA

02/26: Tacoma Dome @ Tacoma, WA

02/28: SAP Center at San Jose @ San Jose, CA

03/02: SAP Center at San Jose @ San Jose, CA

03/04: Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA

03/07: CRYPTO.COM Arena @ Los Angeles, CA

03/08: CRYPTO.COM Arena @ Los Angeles, CA

03/11: MODA Center @ Portland, OR

03/13: Vivint Arena @ Salt Lake City, UT

03/16: Ball Arena @ Denver, CO

03/18: BOK Center @ Tulsa, OK

03/21: State Farm Arena @ Atlanta, GA

03/22: State Farm Arena @ Atlanta, GA

3/25: Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, CAN

3/28: Canadian Tire Centre @ Ottawa, CAN

3/29: Bell Centre @ Montreal, CAN

03/31: Prudential Center @ Newark, NJ

04/02: PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA

04/05: Greensboro Coliseum @ Greensboro, NC

04/07: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena @ Jacksonville, FL

04/09: Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

04/11: Amway Center @ Orlando, FL

04/13: FTX Arena @ Miami, FL

04/19: Heritage Bank Center @ Cincinnati, OH

04/21: Bankers Life Fieldhouse @ Indianapolis, IN

04/24: Wells Fargo Arena @ Des Moines, IA

04/27: Moody Center @ Austin, TX

04/29: Toyota Center @ Houston, TX

05/01: American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX

05/04: T-Mobile Center @ Kansas City, MO

05/06: Target Center @ Minneapolis, MN

05/09: United Center @ Chicago, IL

05/10: United Center @ Chicago, IL

05/12: Van Andel Arena @ Grand Rapids, MI

05/14: KeyBank Center @ Buffalo, NY

05/16: Schottenstein Center @ Columbus, OH

05/18: Bridgestone Arena @ Nashville, TN

**All dates are in support of Justin Bieber on the Justice tour**