ENHYPEN Announce Third Mini Album 'Manifesto : Day 1'

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN are set to make their grand return this summer with 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 slated for release on July 4.

Announced via ENHYPEN's official social media channels today, MANIFESTO : DAY 1 comes roughly six months after the band's 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER released in January.

In parallel with the comeback announcement, the rising authentic storytellers revealed a 2022 logo trailer and lyric video for the new album's B-side track "WALK THE LINE" on ENHYPEN's official YouTube channel and HYBE LABELS Youtube channel, respectively.

The logo trailer delivers the message-"END HYPHEN, ENHYPEN"-hinting at their intentions to break away from existing rules and directions to discover for themselves a new kind of connection to bring together the future of their generation. Rebooting the existing lines and frames symbolizes the septet's ambitions to independently pave their own path and connect to a new and brighter future ahead.

Lines also appear as an important medium in the lyric video for B-side track "WALK THE LINE" in which a boy being chased by a monster drawn with multiple lines experiences an awakening to defeat it. Upon defeating the monster, the boy begins to draw new lines which eventually connect as one.

As illustrated with a strikethrough across the title "WALK THE LINE", which encompasses a dual meaning of "walking along the line" and "staying in line/not crossing the line," the track expresses refusal of existing rules and determination to cross over to a world of one's own. The members' narration spoken in three different languages over a powerful beat leaves a lasting impression and raises anticipation for the new album.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the highest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Within a year of debut, the septet truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 not only debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, but also earned them the "Million-Seller" title with over 1.1M copies sold (as of October 2021) according to Korea's Gaon Monthly Album Chart.

The record-breakers moved on to reach another milestone as 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER, released in January 2022, became a "half-million seller" album with over 510,000 copies sold in the first week of release and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch the trailer here:

Watch the new lyric video here: