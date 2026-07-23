ELITE DREAMS to Hold Touring Cast Auditions

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ELITE DREAMS is to hold touring cast auditions on July 18 and July 25, offering performers the opportunity to join the production's traveling company.

The Elite Dreams Foundation has announced free open-call auditions on Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, July 25, 2026, as part of a multi-stage talent development program for young performers in the Metro Atlanta area.

Selected performers will advance to the Elite Dreams Ultimate Youth Talent Showcase, where they'll compete in music, dance, comedy, gospel, spoken word, and variety entertainment before a live audience and a panel of judges.

Following the showcase, judges will select the Top 25 performers based on talent, originality, stage presence, and overall performance. Those selected will earn a place in the Elite Dreams Touring Cast, performing in a series of live shows while gaining valuable stage experience, mentorship, professional exposure, and networking opportunities.

'We're not just putting young people on a stage—we're creating opportunities that help them grow as performers while building confidence, experience, and a foundation for future success,' said Tony Lenard, Founder of Elite Dreams Foundation.

The Elite Dreams Foundation is committed to discovering, developing, and empowering young artists by providing a platform where talent can flourish and dreams can become reality.

Audition Information

Elite Dreams Youth Talent Auditions

Dates: Saturday, July 18 & Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Chattahoochee Hills Charter School, 9670 Rivertown Road, Fairburn, GA 30213

Talent Categories Include: Music, Dance, Comedy, Gospel, Spoken Word, and Variety Acts

Interested performers may register to audition online at ELITEDREAMSAUDITIONS.COM.

The Elite Dreams Youth Talent Showcase will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

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