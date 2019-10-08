Dylan Schneider to Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Interscope artist Dylan Schneider will make his Grand Ole Opry debut, taking "country's most famous stage" on November 2.



"Making an OPRY debut is something I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm honored the time has come," said Schneider. "There's no place better to play music than right on country's most famous and sacred stage."



Schneider recently wrapped a 16-city opening spot for multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line's Can't Say I Ain't Country tour, which included stops in Cleveland, Tampa, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and Irvine, among others.



The 19-year-old artist's most recent EP release, Whole Town Talk (8/23), was produced by Mark Holman (writer, Florida Georgia Line's "Simple") at Rygo Studios in Nashville, TN. The four-song project was released in a partnership between Schneider's label home and Round Here Records - the new label founded by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Backing musicians on the EP include Dave Cohen (keyboards), Tony Lucido (bass), Ilya Toshinsky (acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin) and Derek Wells (electric guitar).



Hailed as "Country Music's Next Rising Star" by Billboard, and an "artist to watch" by Sounds Like Nashville, Taste of Country and The Boot, Schneider self-released his first three EPs. Spotlight's On You, his 2017 EP, took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Album Charts and marked his second top 20 entry on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. Schneider made his major label debut with the single "No Problem," which has amassed more than 16.7 million streams. His headline shows have sold out across the U.S. and U.K. and he has toured as direct support for Chris Lane and Granger Smith. Equally as impressive is his ability and willingness to connect with fans on a personal level. "I used to freak out if an artist would respond or interact with me. It's incredibly important to me that I do the same." That love for his fans has helped grow Schneider's collective social following to over 1 million and his stream count to well over 120 million streams.





