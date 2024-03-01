Dua Lipa's SERVICE95 Book Club Sets 'Trust' by Hernan Diaz as March Read

Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club reveals details about March's Monthly Read: Trust by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hernan Diaz. The Service95 Book Club will offer exclusive content from Dua and Hernan throughout the month on service95.com and across socials.

Of Trust, Dua says, “This book made my head spin! Set in New York City in the 1920s and '30s, the story of a Manhattan financier and his high society wife is told through four ‘books' – a novel, a manuscript, a memoir and a journal. But which version should you trust? Is there even one true reality? As we sift our way through these competing narratives, Diaz serves us clues and red herrings in equal measure.”

“We know we are being gamed,” Dua adds, “but we're not sure exactly which character is gaming us. While each reader will draw their own conclusion when they reach the end of this complex and thrilling book, what is never disputed is the ease with which money and power can bend reality itself.”

“I was obsessed and you might just be too,” Dua wraps up.

This month's Service95 Book Club content features an illuminating author Q&A between Dua and Hernan, which you can check out here. In Dua and Hernan's conversation, the two discuss the “silent and anonymous toil” preceding success, the terms and conditions that we tacitly accept when reading anything from a novel to a medicine bottle, the gaslighting of women in finance in the early 20th century, the danger of writing “literary selfies,” and why the character Mildred “has blood on her hands.”

Readers can also dive into Hernan's curated playlist, recommended reading list, insight into his writing process, and a discussion guide to go along with the book. Later this month, Hernan's essay on “Conflicting Storylines and the Perception of Truth” will be available as well.

Dua's Service95 Book Club is the latest offering from her Service95 platform, which also consists of the At Your Service podcast and the flagship Service95 newsletter.

About Hernan Diaz

Hernan Diaz is the Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York Times bestselling author of two novels translated into 35 languages. His first novel, In the Distance, was a finalist for the Pulitzer and the PEN/Faulkner Award in 2018. His second novel Trust is the winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. In 2022, Trust was one of Barack Obama's Favourite Books, won the Kirkus Prize, and was longlisted for the Booker Prize. Trust is currently being developed into a limited series for HBO, produced by Kate Winslet.

Diaz's stories and essays have appeared in The Paris Review, Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Granta, The Yale Review and McSweeney's. He is the recipient of the 2023 John Updike Award from the American Academy of Arts & Letters, a Whiting Award (2019) and the William Saroyan International Prize (2018). When Diaz was two years old, his parents fled Argentina for Sweden after a military coup. His formative years were spent in Stockholm. He returned to Argentina aged nine and has lived in Brooklyn for 25 years.

About Dua Lipa

