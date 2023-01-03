Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album 'False Readings'

"False Readings" is drummer Mark Murdock's third solo prog-rock release which features Fernando Perdomo, whom Mark performed with in the 'Out to Sea Band' on the 2022 Cruise to the Edge.

Also contributing on selected songs are recurring guest artists from the band 'Nektar' with Ron Howden, Derek 'Mo' Moore and Nektar newcomers, Ryche Chlanda and Kendall Scott.

Mark says, "'False Readings' comes after the release of two experimental in my Cymbalic Encounters catalog; 'Overexposure' and 'Cerulean Cathedral.' There may be traces of these works on some elements of the music, as some of the material was composed near the same time frame, while offering some new dimensions to my works.

Listen here: