Drug Couple Share 'Be In 2' Single Ahead of Debut EP Release

Brooklyn-based indie rock duo Drug Couple share their second single "Be In 2." The track comes off their upcoming EP, Little Hits, which is out this Friday 11/15. The Deli premiered the track, praising, "A track off the Brooklyn duo's forthcoming debut EP Little Hits, "Be In 2" finds its pace in the disconcerting give-and-take of modulating, granular synths and an acoustic percussive backbone, occasionally finding space for shimmering guitar riffs and cheerful vocal accents, endowing the final output with a sound somewhere between Animal Collective and Yo La Tengo." Drug Couple has also announced their EP release show at The Broadway on 11/18. Little Hits EP is out this Friday via PaperCup Music.



Drug Couple is a musical duo comprised of Miles and Becca. The pair met in November 2015, when Miles produced a record for Becca's previous band at The CRC: the Brooklyn studio where he has recorded artists like Chairlift, MGMT, Public Access Television, Buscabulla, Kelsey Lu and more.



They fell in love in with making music together. They also fell in love. Since then, they've been microdosing LSD, considering getting a dog, and recording a collection of songs about finding someone special to share the end times with.



Drug Couple's music attempts to showcase a dialogue between genders-as opposed to the one sided soliloquies that define so much of popular music. Their influences include Yo La Tengo, Dinosaur Jr., and the musical partnership of Mutt Lange and Shania Twain.



Drug Couple's writing process is different for every song, but the throughline is a spirit of deep collaboration. They wrote Little Hits at home in Brooklyn, and on trips to Vermont and California. The pair recorded the EP at the The CRC, where they first met.



Little Hits features Miles on vocals, guitar, keyboard, percussion, and production; Becca on vocals, bass and keyboard; and Pastor Greg on drums and percussion. Will Berman played drums on U Made A Sound. It was mastered by Heba Kadry, and produced, engineered, and mixed by Miles.

TOUR DATES

11.18 - The Broadway (EP Release Show) - Brooklyn, NY

LITTLE HITS EP - TRACKLISTING

01. U Made A Sound

02. Hissy Fit

03. The Blind Kissing The Blind

04. Sorry 'Bout LA

05. You're Still The One

06. Be In 2

Photo Cred: Ed Rocha Gonçalves





