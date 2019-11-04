Drew and Ellie Holcomb Announce 'The You and Me Tour'

Drew and Ellie Holcomb are thrilled to announce that they're hitting the road together again in 2020! The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb kicks off on January 24th at Dallas' Kessler Theatre and brings a special evening of music to folks across the US before wrapping up in late February in Chicago. Tickets are on-sale to the public starting on Friday, November 8th with pre-sales happening this week.

In addition to the tour, the powerhouse Tennessee duo are set for another year of their Drew & Ellie's Neighborly Christmas shows in December. As always, the pair will perform at Memphis' Orpheum Theatre (Dec. 7) and Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center (Dec. 9) and this year have added stops at Chip & Joanna Gaines' Christmas at the Silos in Waco, TX (Dec. 14) and TCU's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Fort Worth, TX (Dec. 3). Tickets for all shows can be found at www.drewholcomb.com and www.ellieholcomb.com. Full dates are below!

The couple met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee. The Holcombs married in 2006 and began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. Upon the arrival of their first daughter, Ellie took a step back from the heavy touring cycle and focused on both her solo career and motherhood. The pair have continued to collaborate on their annual Holiday shows in Tennessee and last year released their first joint EP, Electricity, which featured two original tracks - "Love Anyway" and "Electricity," along with a cover of the Willie Nelson classic "On The Road Again."

Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas

December 3 @ TCU Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Fort Worth, TX

December 7 @ The Orpheum in Memphis, TN

December 9 @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

December 14 @ Christmas at the Silos in Waco, TX

The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb

January 24 @ Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX

January 25 @ Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

February 12 @ Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga, TN

February 13 @ The Classic Center in Athens, GA

February 14 @ WorkPlay Theatre in Birmingham, AL

February 15 @ Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

February 18 @ Covenant Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids, MI

February 19 @ Hamilton County Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, OH

February 20 @ The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA

February 21 @ The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC

February 22 @ Appalachian Theatre in Boone, NC

February 25 @ Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC

February 26 @ Lexington Center, Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY

February 27 @ Auburn University - Jay & Suzie Gogue PAC in Auburn, AL

February 28 @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN

February 29 @ Evanston SPACE in Evanston, IL

Photo Credit: Ashtin Paige





Related Articles View More Music Stories